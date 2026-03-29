Super Mario Galaxy Movie Post-Credits Scenes Count Confirmed

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters in April, and the number of post-credit scenes have been revealed. This is the sequel to the extremely popular The Super Mario Bros. movie from 2023, which shocked the world when it brought in $1.36 billion at the box office, the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind only Barbie. This means the animated video game adaptation made more than an MCU movie (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), a Fast & Furious movie (Fast X), and one of the highest-acclaimed animated superhero movies ever made (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). It was easy to see what it could get a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans who are excited about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and especially for those wanting to know if there will be more movies in the future, there are two post-credit scenes from the movie. This was confirmed by Matt Ramos on X, who said that “You should definitely stay for both.”

Super Mario Galaxy has 2 post credit scenes.



You should definitely stay for both. pic.twitter.com/cBxQZPjDAf — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 28, 2026

What Will The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Bring to the Franchise?

Image Courtesy of Illumination

The second movie in the Super Mario Bros. franchise brings in a couple of beloved video game characters to join the fun, with Rosalina (the watcher of the cosmos) and Yoshi (the lovable green dinosaur). The movie sets the characters on a new mission, this time facing off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. There is also a chance that a third movie could arrive sooner rather than later, especially if the box office remains as big of a success as the first film. That is where the post-credit scenes could play into the story. That happened in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with Yoshi shown in the final post-credit scene, teasing his appearance in the sequel.

There are several options for the post-credit teasers that fans want to see. One of the biggest is that they will introduce Wario in one of the post-credit scenes. Wario first appeared in Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins on the Game Boy game in 1992. He was the main antagonist and the final boss of that game. Wario then became the main protagonist and antihero in Wario Land. He has since become a playable character in several franchise games.

Another option is Princess Daisy. While there is a chance she could pop up in Super Mario Galaxy Movie, she is not confirmed. This means that she could be there in the post-credit scenes to tease her arrive to join Princess Peach (introduced in the first movie) and Rosalina (introduced in the sequel). This could also be a big deal if the next movie in the franchise could be the rumored Luigi’s Mansion, since Daisy is Luigi’s version of Mario’s Peach.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!