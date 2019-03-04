Luke Perry’s Final Role Will Be In Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Luke Perry’s last role will come in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perry — who plays Scott Lancer in Once Upon a Time — died earlier today after complications from a massive stroke suffered last week.

Tarantino’s ninth film is a star-studded affair that takes place in Hollywood around the time the Manson Family murdered Sharon Tate and Jay Sebring. In addition to Perry, Once Upon A Time also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, and Dakota Fanning.

Shortly after Perry’s passing, DiCaprio took to Twitter to offer his thoughts to the Perry family while reflecting on the work completed with his late colleague.

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

The film began filming last summer and wrapped in November. Burt Reynolds was also supposed to appear in the movie but passed away before his scenes were able to be filmed and was replaced by Dern.

In addition to his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood role, Perry was also playing Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. Shortly after his passing, Perry’s publicist released a statement through BuzzFeed News.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Though an exact synopsis for the film has yet to be released, its tagline reads “A TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.”

Once Upon A Time is currently scheduled for release on July 26th through Sony Pictures.

