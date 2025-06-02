M3GAN 2.0 Arrives in Final Trailer for Highly Anticipated Horror Sequel

The final trailer for M3GAN 2.0 dropped on Monday morning, and the killer robot doll is just as sarcastic as ever. This preview treads some of the same ground as the first trailer, but with a better introduction to the quippy tone of the movie. It also shows us that the dynamic between the revived M3GAN and her human companions won’t be tense and cold the entire time — despite M3GAN’s best efforts. Still her assurances that she will protect Cady (Violet McGraw) from the new military robot coming their way seems genuine. M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27th in the U.S.

This highly anticipated sequel picks up two years after the events of M3GAN, when Gemma (Allison Williams) has become an advocate for the regulation of artificial intelligence and related technology. It’s a bit late, however, as her work has already been sold to a military defense contractor who created their own android called AMELIA — “autonomous military engagement logistics and infiltration android.” Predictably, she has gone rogue and seeks to kill Gemma before initiating an AI takeover of the world.

It’s safe to say that fans of the original 2022 movie will enjoy this one. It brings back writer Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone, as well as stars Williams, McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps. Of course, Amie Donald returns to play M3GAN’S body while Jenna Davis returns for her voice, and this time Ivanno Sakhno joins the cast as the new robot, AMELIA.

Anticipation is high for M3GAN 2.0 after the movie’s release was delayed twice. It was originally scheduled to come out as early as January of 2025, and was pushed back to May 16th before finding its current release date. Now that it’s a summer movie, this sequel has some serious competition — both 28 Years Later and F1 the Movie will be in theaters at the same time, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming the next weekend. Hopefully M3GAN can stand out among the the other big studio releases.

M3GAN 2.0 is leaning into the campy aspects of its premise harder than ever, but that may not be the direction for the next movie planned in this franchise. Blumhouse Productions has already announced a spinoff movie called SOULM8TE, which will be an erotic thriller about the use of AI and robotics for sex and companionship. The story reportedly revolves around a widower who buys an android to help him cope with the loss of his wife. SOULM8TE is currently scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

We don’t know much about that movie yet, or what’s next for the iconic “Model 3 Generative Android” herself. However, it’s already clear that M3GAN 2.0 will be a crowd-pleaser. The movie hits theaters on Friday, June 27th.