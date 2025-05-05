M3GAN 2.0’s Confirmed Time Jump Shows the Series’ Timeline Doesn’t Make Sense

M3GAN 2.0 will bring back the dangerous android that was introduced in the cult-hit film from Blumhouse, to face a new threat that M3GAN (Amie Donald) will be the only android capable of stopping. While it will be nice for fans to be reunited with their favorite killer robot, there will be a blatant inconsistency in the sequel. Universal Pictures established that only two years will have passed between the events of the first installment and what happens in M3GAN 2.0, but that can’t be possible because of the age of one of the main characters. Cady (Violet McGraw) was only a child when she crossed paths with M3GAN the first time, but the upcoming sequel will depict her as a teenager.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t a twelve-year-old becoming a fourteen-year-old: the M3GAN franchise will actually feature an eight-year-old turning fourteen in two years. The age gap for Cady between the two movies will confuse viewers who remember details from the previous installment of the franchise. Was this an honest mistake from Blumhouse or Universal Pictures? Or are audiences about to discover that something is very wrong with Cady once M3GAN 2.0 premieres on the big screen? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered by the highly anticipated sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 will also mark the return of Cady’s aunt, Gemma (Allison Williams). As the adult in the situation, Gemma was very concerned when M3GAN turned into a killer robot last time around. The trailer for the upcoming sequel has established that the dynamic has changed. M3GAN will still do everything in its power to protect Cady. With the family more united than ever before, Amelia (Ahsoka’s Ivanna Sakhno) will be introduced to challenge their perfect life. The android will be stronger than M3GAN. A desire for violence and dominance has consumed the will of the new robot. The two androids will battle it out on the big screen. While M3GAN takes care of her new enemy, Gemma and Cady will attempt to escape from this adventure with their lives.

M3GAN 2.0 was written and directed by Gerard Johnstone. The filmmaker is coming back to lead the android’s story after working on the development of the first M3GAN movie. After years of trying to establish himself in the entertainment industry, M3GAN has allowed Gerard Johnstone to have steady work. Blumhouse was also very confident in the story about the killer robot. After the first M3GAN movie became a global box office hit, the company quickly moved forward with the development of M3GAN 2.0. The sequel will be released during a busy summer movie season; by comparison, the previous installment of the franchise was launched in January. Audiences are about to witness the violent battle between M3GAN and Amelia. Hopefully, the sequel will find some time to explain what is happening with Cady’s age in the middle of all the action.

M3GAN 2.0 will premiere in theaters on June 27.