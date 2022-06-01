Mad Max: Furiosa Star Chris Hemsworth Announces Production Has Begun on Fury Road Prequel

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa has officially begun filming. On Wednesday, star Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to share a look at the film’s slate, indicating that production on the project has begun. Hemsworth captioned the photo “A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins.” Hemsworth will star as the film’s villain alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role. George Miller will be returning to direct and write the project. Production on the film is expected to occur in New South Wales, Australia.

Furiosa is expected to offer the origin story of Imperator Furiosa, who was portrayed by Charlize Theron to great acclaim in Fury Road. While plot details are scarce beyond that, Miller has indicated that the film will be “a saga.”

“I’ll tell you how it’s going when it’s finished, but it has got off to a lovely start,” Miller recently explained in an interview with Deadline. “All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it’s definitely exciting, because even though it’s certainly of that world of Fury Road, it’s also got a lot of the differences we’ve been talking about. Again, it’s uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it’s a saga.”

“The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,’ I am so excited to work so hard,’ ” Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused in 2020. “The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited.”

“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her,” Taylor-Joy explained. “She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can’t be done.”

“I’ve already started dreaming about her. She’s coming in pretty strong,” Taylor-Joy added.

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.