Mad Max: Furiosa Star Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Major Announcement With George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road easily cemented itself as one of the best films of the past decade, injecting a new bit of lore into George Miller's Mad Max franchise. Late last year, it was confirmed that Miller would be returning to the franchise with Mad Max: Furiosa, a prequel film that will tell the origin story of Charlize Theron's fan-favorite Imperator. Production on the film is expected to kick off soon, and one of its stars, Chris Hemsworth, is celebrating in a major way. Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Miller at a press conference for the film's production in New South Wales, Australia.

Furiosa will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role, with Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder, Extraction) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) joining her in the film.

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused last year. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy explained. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done."

"I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong," Taylor-Joy added.

Miller, who is directing the film, previously stated that he hopes to shoot the Furiosa prequel in 2021.

"So after we finish [Three Thousand Years of Longing], and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we'll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa," Miller said in a recent interview. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released on June 23, 2023.