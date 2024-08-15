Madame Web’s Isabela Merced Still “A Little Bit Proud” of Spider-Man Spinoff

The critical reactions to the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web were disappointing, with the film’s totals at the box office also falling short of expectations, though even with those frustrating reactions from audiences and critics, star Isabela Merced admits she is still proud of the project. In addition to enjoying the actual filming experience, Merced confirmed how she personally has a soft spot for movies that are more enjoyable on a campy level than on a more genuine level, so she might be biased with her reactions. Merced is jumping into another superhero franchise by starring in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman.

“It’s really interesting, I feel like every actor that I know, that I admire, has that one movie that I’m like, ‘It’s so camp,’” Merced shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think we all — the group chat was fun. With all the tweets that would come out and all the memes, the group chat was very fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She continued, “But at the same time, it does have a sad taste in my mouth, because there were people that worked on it that worked really hard and maybe this was their opportunity to have a big break and I just can’t help but think about those people that put in the work. I’m lucky enough to have other opportunities right now, that’s what I feel really blessed about, but I do feel bad for the other people that put their all into this and, there’s so many cooks in the kitchen, so even though you might mean well, somebody else might not understand the assignment.”

The actor went on to express her love of campy experiences, implying that even if Madame Web wasn’t a blockbuster, audiences can still enjoy themselves.

“I love a campy movie. Honestly, I love The Room, I love Flubber, I love Catwoman,” Merced expressed. “Those are my favorite, so I am a little bit proud of it, in that sense.”

Not everyone involved in Madame Web had as fond memories of the experience, as producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura got a bit more candid about the response to the movie.

“I don’t have any idea. I really don’t know,” Bonaventura revealed to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con when asking if Madame Web characters could return. “That was a heartbreaking experience in the theater, so I’ll tell you that.” When asked about the personal toll such a response took on him, Bonaventura said it felt “like an ax in your head.”

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of Madame Web.

What do you think about the actor’s reaction? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!