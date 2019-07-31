Madness in the Method Starring Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith Gets Deal With Cinedigm

In addition to the forthcoming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Jason Mewes will reteam with his frequent collaborator Kevin Smith on the forthcoming meta-comedy Madness in the Method, which sees a heightened version of Mewes embark on an adventure to change his image in Hollywood. Cinedigm announced today that it has acquired all North American rights to Madness in the Method from Autumnwood Media. Along the way, according to the film’s official synopsis, the duo will cross paths with a lot of View Askewniverse and DC TV icons, as well as providing Stan Lee with his final onscreen role.

You can check out the official synopsis here: The directorial debut of iconic actor Jason Mewes, the comedy stars Mewes (Clerks), Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Gina Carano (Haywire), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”), Vinnie Jones (Snatch), Danny Trejo (Machete), Stan Lee, Teri Hatcher (Tomorrow Never Dies), Brian O’Halloran (Mallrats), and Dean Cain (God’s Not Dead). Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters, on demand and digitally in August 2019, with a DVD and Blu-ray™ release to follow later in the year.

“We are thrilled to release Madness in the Method,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Jason made a hilarious film that is sure to give all of his and Kevin Smith’s fans the laughs they’ve been hungry for since Clerks 2.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cinedigm,” said producer Rob Weston. “They showed incredible tenacity to acquire the picture and we are convinced we have found the perfect home.”

In the film Mewes, tired of Hollywood’s perception of him, embarks on a quest to reinvent himself as a serious actor. Upon advice from best friend Kevin Smith, Mewes tracks down a highly secretive method-acting book – with disastrous consequences. The meta comedy marks the return of iconic comic duo Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (aka Jay and Silent Bob) in their first major live action roles together since Clerks 2. Joining the star-studded ensemble are Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), and David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man).

There is no official release date for Madness in the Method yet.