Magic Mike's Last Dance to Get Theatrical Release

Magic Mike's Last Dance was initially announced as being a project from the streaming service HBO Max, though Deadline reports today that the film is pivoting to earn a theatrical release in February of 2023. This will surely come as a relief to fans for a number of reasons, as Warner Bros. Discovery has scrapped a number of highly anticipated projects that were set to debut on HBO Max, with this report confirming the third Magic Mike film has survived the chopping block. Additionally, the passionate fans of the series will surely be excited to check out the conclusion of the trilogy on the big screen. Magic Mike's Last Dance is slated for a February 10, 2023 release date.

In recent months, the studio scrapped Batgirl entirely, the superhero effort that had been earning tremendous buzz though was relegated to the streaming service. Given the decision to ax the film, it seemed like all HBO Max originals were about to be tossed out, though the sequel Evil Dead Rise instead pivoted to earning a theatrical release date instead of being an HBO Max original.

Earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh teased the possibility of bringing the film to the big screen.

"It's certainly hard to argue that this isn't a movie that's best seen in a theater, because we have the data. People, primarily women, were going in packs, in large groups, to see the Magic Mike movies," the filmmaker recalled to Variety. "That's the discussion with Warners right now -- can we eventize this? And if so, should we put it out theatrically?"

Following the debut of the first two films, the concept was then adapted into a live show. Soderbergh previously teased how the real-life development of a stage show influenced the concept of this third film.

"The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show -- and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be," Soderbergh detailed. "It's a variation on All That Jazz."

In addition to the film pivoting to the big screen, Soderbergh admitted that he could see a shared universe of stories being developed that don't focus on Channing Tatum's Mike.

"I think there are other things to be done within what I consider now to be a larger Magic Mike universe," Soderbergh confirmed to the outlet. "There are stories that can be told that have the same sort of ethos and are tackling the same subjects that still involve dance but don't have Mike Lane in them."

