David Gyasi Cast In ‘Maleficent 2’

Disney’s Angelina Jolie starring Maleficent 2 just added another talented actor to the cast.

Maleficent 2 just added actor David Gyasi to the cast of the anticipated sequel. It isn’t known yet who Gyasi will be playing, but he is joining a talented cast. So far Maleficent 2 features Jolie, Elle Fanning (Princess Aurora), Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer (Queen Ingris), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson (Prince Phillip), Jenn Murray, Kae Alexander, and Fernanda Diniz (via Deadline).

The film will be directed by Joachim Ronning with a screenplay by Jez Butterworth and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and fans have been waiting since the original film’s 2014 debut to hear any concrete details about it. The first film is one of the initial live-action adaptations to kick off Disney’s recent run, and it was a big success at the box office. Maleficent was produced on a budget of $180 million and easily made that back with a domestic box office of $241 million. It was even more of a beast internationally, bringing in $517 million overseas.

Combined the film managed to collect over $758 million worldwide, and Disney’s claim on the genre has only grown since then. The project was followed by Cinderella and the live-action juggernaut Beauty and the Beast, which brought in over $504 million domestically and over $1.2 billion worldwide. Other projects in the live-action pipeline include The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan, Christopher Robin, and more.

As for Gyasi, his previous roles were featured in projects like Cloud Atlas, Interstellar, and Doctor Who. Gyasi will also be starring in the upcoming Carnival Row alongside Orland Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

You can find the official description of Maleficent below.

“Maleficent explores the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villain from the classic “Sleeping Beauty” and the elements of her betrayal that ultimately turn her pure heart to stone. Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent cruelly places an irrevocable curse upon the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Aurora is caught in the middle of the seething conflict between the forest kingdom she has grown to love and the human kingdom that holds her legacy. Maleficent realizes that Aurora may hold the key to peace in the land and is forced to take drastic actions that will change both worlds forever.”

Maleficent 2 currently has no release date.