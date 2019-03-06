Disney’s ‘Maleficent 2’ Poster Reveals New Title, 2019 Release Date

The sequel to Disney’s Maleficent movie is getting rushed to theaters much earlier than expected, now joining the studio’s impressive roster of films releasing in 2019.

On Wednesday morning, Disney unveiled the first poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the follow-up to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 movie about the rise of the iconic villain. Along with the new poster, Disney revealed the news that the film is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 18th of this year. That’s about six months earlier than its initial release date of May 29, 2020.

You can check out the brand new poster below!

Jolie will reprise her role of the titular Maleficent in the sequel, a character that was made famous in Disney’s animated princess classic, Sleeping Beauty. Elle Fanning is also slated to return as Princess Aurora. The two franchise stars are to be joined by heavy-hitters Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Ronning is directing Mistress of Evil, replacing Robert Stromberg, who directed the first movie.

Maleficent, which was released in 2014, was one of the first movies in this enormous wave of live-action Disney adaptations. The film earned a total of $241 million at the domestic box office, on its way to a worldwide total of $758 million.

Now that the release date has been changed, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be the fourth live-action adaptation on Disney’s slate this year. It joins the likes of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

