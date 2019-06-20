Watch Child’s Play Star Mark Hamill Imitate Shrek, Pikachu, and More Animated Characters

Outside of playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars franchise, Mark Hamill is probably best known for his prolific work in the world of voice acting. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if he lent his talents to other animated franchises, you’re in luck. During the press tour for the Child’s Play reboot, Fandango asked Hamill to impersonate a slew of iconic animated characters, with some pretty hilarious results.

We asked @HamillHimself to give new voices to iconic characters, including Shrek, Genie, Sonic, Pikachu, and more in honor of him taking on the role of Chucky in #ChildsPlay. pic.twitter.com/QxrU0DKhlg — Fandango (@Fandango) June 20, 2019

The results vary pretty wildly, from Hamill doing a pretty great spin on Shrek and Sonic the Hedgehog, to the actor essentially admitting that he doesn’t really have a good impression of the Genie from Aladdin. Plus, his delivery of Pikachu’s “Pika Pika” catchphrase will probably be the best thing you’ll see today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill’s latest official voice role is in the aforementioned Child’s Play reboot, in which he serves as the latest actor to voice Chucky the killer doll. As Hamill revealed, lending his voice to such an iconic horror villain brought an interesting amount of pressure with it.

“When I agreed to it, and it sunk in that they wanted me to do this, I felt intimidation like I hadn’t felt since I did the Joker,” Hamill shared during a recent press conference for the film. “I thought, when I auditioned for the Joker, there’s no way they’re going to cast this icon of virtue, Luke Skywalker, as the Joker. Forget about it. So I had no performance anxiety because I knew they couldn’t hire me. It’s only when they hired me that I really thought, ‘Oh no, I can’t do this because so many people have expectations of what he’s supposed to sound like.’”

“I didn’t feel that kind of intimidation until it sunk in that I was doing this,” Hamill explained. “I love Brad. It’s a great responsibility, so I’m anxious to see how people react because it’s not the Chucky that we all know from before.”

What do you think of Hamill’s take on these iconic animated characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Child’s Play will be released in theaters on June 21st.