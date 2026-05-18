Markiplier’s 2026 Horror Gem Finally Confirms Streaming Release on YouTube (& Teases Next Project)

When Mark Fischbach, the YouTuber known professionally as Markiplier, announced he was adapting David Szymanski’s claustrophobic indie horror game Iron Lung into a feature film, fans were rightfully skeptical. Besides Marplier’s inexperience with feature films, the game follows a convicted sealed inside a decaying submarine, forced to navigate an ocean of blood on a desolate alien moon, with minimal dialogue. Still, to keep creative control, Fischbach chose to self-fund the entire production at a $4 million budget. The gamble paid off, as Iron Lung earned $17.8 million domestically in its opening weekend without a single dollar spent on traditional marketing, with Fischbach’s 38-million-subscriber YouTube audience driving ticket sales. The film ultimately crossed $50 million worldwide, making it one of the most extraordinary returns on investment the horror genre has ever produced.

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After its successful theatrical run, Iron Lung has a streaming home. During a Deadline-moderated panel at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, Fischbach confirmed that his horror movie will debut exclusively on YouTube as a paid purchase on May 31st. The choice of platform is rooted in the loyalty Fischbach has maintained toward the fanbase that made the film financially viable. “I’m pretty loyal to it,” he told the panel, describing YouTube as his home.

Iron Lung Is Just the First Markiplier Movie

Image courtesy of Markiplier Studios

During the Cannes panel, Fischbach also announced a break of “at least one year,” citing a desire to spend time with his wife after the all-consuming demands of Iron Lung‘s production and release. He remains committed to filmmaking, however. “Next year I’ll be working on something,” he confirmed, leaving the genre and scope of that project unspecified. That’s great news, as Iron Lung established Fischbach as a director worth watching beyond the novelty of his YouTube origins. For starters, the film underlines the YouTuber’s understanding of claustrophobic tension, using its submarine setting to generate sustained dread with almost no reliance on conventional horror mechanics. Fischbach also self-edited the final cut, oversaw international distribution through a partnership with Piece of Magic Entertainment, and doubled the salary of every cast and crew member using the film’s profits, which is a nice gesture in times when Hollywood is frequently cutting costs at the expense of the people who build the industry.

The success of Iron Lung also fits within a pattern that has been systematically dismantling the traditional gatekeeping structures of the horror industry. YouTube, a platform historically dismissed by film studios as a space for short-form content, has now produced multiple filmmakers capable of delivering commercially and critically viable theatrical features. The clearest precedent is the Australian duo Danny and Michael Philippou, operating under the channel RackaRacka, who directed the 2022 breakout Talk to Me. That film earned over $90 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, and the Philippous followed it with the 2025 possession film Bring Her Back, another commercial and critical hit. Before that, David F. Sandberg’s viral short Lights Out served as the foundation for a 2016 feature of the same name, which launched his mainstream studio career. Finally, Kane Parsons’s web series Backrooms is set to make the jump to theaters in an A24 feature starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve.

Iron Lung is available to purchase exclusively on YouTube beginning May 31, 2026.

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