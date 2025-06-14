The Incredible Hulk Features a Pivotal MCU Crossover Character You Probably Missed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is renowned for its intricate web of interconnected characters and storylines, weaving a tapestry that spans dozens of films and television series. While major crossovers like The Avengers assembling are unmissable, part of the MCU’s enduring appeal lies in its more subtle connections, the Easter eggs, and minor character reappearances that reward attentive viewers and enrich the shared universe’s depth. One delightful and often overlooked crossover involves actor Martin Starr, who plays the endearingly flustered teacher Roger Harrington, a significant supporting character in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Harrington is memorable for chaperoning Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) class on their ill-fated European trip. However, what many fans might not realize is that Starr’s journey in the MCU began much earlier, with a brief but notable appearance in the franchise’s second-ever film, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. This subtle link demonstrates the long-term planning (or, in this case, opportunistic continuity) that Marvel Studios has become famous for.

In The Incredible Hulk, Martin Starr appears as a college student working in the computer lab at Culver University. When a fugitive Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) infiltrates the campus in search of access to research data related to gamma radiation, he encounters Starr’s character. The student is initially hesitant but is ultimately bribed with a pizza to allow Banner to use a computer, a small moment of levity in Banner’s otherwise desperate situation. At the time of the film’s release, this character was officially credited simply as “Computer Nerd,” with no indication of a grander future role. It was only years later, with Starr’s casting and subsequent appearances in the Spider-Man films as Roger Harrington, that Marvel Studios confirmed they were indeed intended to be the same person, transforming a one-off bit part into a surprisingly enduring MCU figure.

Roger Harrington’s Unexpected MCU Journey

The confirmation that the Culver University student and the Midtown School of Science and Technology teacher are the same Roger Harrington adds an interesting layer to the MCU’s timeline and character development. In The Incredible Hulk, which is set around 2010, Harrington is a young man presumably pursuing his studies. His brief interaction with Bruce Banner, while minor, places him in close proximity to one of the MCU’s foundational, world-altering events: the emergence of the Hulk and the subsequent battle in Harlem. Fast forward to Spider-Man: Homecoming (set in 2016) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (set in 2024 after the Blip), and Harrington has transitioned into a career as a dedicated, if often overwhelmed, high school science teacher and academic decathlon coach. This progression is entirely plausible within the established MCU timeline, as six years is more than enough for Roger to complete his studies and begin his teaching career.

This specific crossover is a testament to how the MCU can retroactively build connections, taking an unnamed character from an early film and later imbuing him with a name and a more substantial role, thereby enriching the interconnectedness of its vast narrative without contradicting established events. It serves as a fun piece of trivia that highlights the depth of the MCU’s roster and its willingness to revisit even its smallest corners for storytelling opportunities.

