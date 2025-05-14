5 Avengers Characters We Would Love to See on MCU TV Shows

Marvel Studios is making some big moves on the small screen, pivoting towards a “less is more” approach that aims to produce fewer series but with a stronger emphasis on multi-season narratives. This shift also means changing how we’ll see some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, clarified that while major Avengers characters won’t be headlining their own shows moving forward, the door remains wide open for them to make significant appearances in other characters’ series. This strategic adjustment looks to ease audience “homework” fatigue while still allowing for exciting crossovers and a deeply interconnected universe, focusing on character-driven stories that can hold on their own.

The Avengers have certainly made their presence felt on Disney+ already. We saw Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, play a pivotal role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Don Cheadle’s War Machine was central to the intrigue of Secret Invasion. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) even got their own titular series with WandaVision and Hawkeye, respectively. And with Thunderbolts* rebranding the team as the New Avengers, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) have cemented their status, retroactively making their substantial roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye even more integral to the broader Avengers narrative. Still, with this new framework for TV, there’s a whole roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who could lend their star power and unique abilities to the expanding television corner of the MCU.

Here are five Avengers we’d be thrilled to see pop up in MCU TV shows.

1) Spider-Man

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with his intrinsic ties to New York City, presents a compelling candidate for integration into the MCU’s street-level television narratives. The MCU’s increasing development of grounded storytelling, notably with the ongoing Daredevil: Born Again series starring Charlie Cox, creates a logical context for a potential crossover. Even a brief team-up could effectively explore the dynamic between Spider-Man’s characteristic youthful energy and Daredevil’s more hardened approach to justice, thereby enriching this specific corner of the MCU.

The primary hurdle for such an appearance is the complex rights agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures regarding the live-action Spider-Man. While Marvel Studios can develop animated series like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, integrating Holland’s iteration into a Disney+ live-action series would require Sony’s legal approval. Still, if Sony allowed, a one or two-episode arc in Daredevil: Born Again, or a similar NYC-based show, it could be a perfect way to leverage Spider-Man’s immense popularity and street-level relatability, providing a thrilling treat for fans.

2) Red Guardian

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

With the New Avengers, including David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, now officially operating from their New York City headquarters following the events of Thunderbolts*, the stage is set for some of these team members to get entangled in local issues. Red Guardian, with his booming personality, tragicomic backstory, and scene-stealing sense of humor, is an ideal candidate for a memorable cameo appearance in one of the MCU’s New York-set television series. His particular brand of misguided bravado and surprising heart could inject a unique energy into virtually any street-level storyline.

The Red Guardian, perhaps on a day off or a minor mission, blundering into a situation being handled by characters like Daredevil, offers the perfect setup for a uniquely entertaining interaction. His appearance does not need to be central to the season’s overarching plot, but would provide a self-contained comedic and action-packed sequence. Such a cameo aligns perfectly with Marvel’s new TV strategy, allowing an Avenger to make a significant impact without the need for a dedicated series, further weaving the New Avengers into the fabric of the MCU and giving fans more of a beloved character.

3) Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor remains one of the MCU’s premier powerhouses, a factor that naturally makes any appearance expensive for Marvel Studios. Following Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder embarked on a more personal journey, embracing cosmic fatherhood with Love (India Rose Hemsworth) and operating in a relatively isolated corner of the universe. This current path contrasts with his deep-seated integration throughout the Infinity Saga and presents a Thor who, while confirmed for the universe-shaking Avengers: Doomsday, has been somewhat decoupled from the central narrative threads of the Multiverse Saga.

A brief TV appearance offers an excellent avenue to bridge this gap and reintegrate Thor more visibly into the active MCU moving forward. Whether it’s a compelling cameo in a cosmic-centric Disney+ series or even a justified drop-in on an Earth-based show, such a spot would powerfully reinforce his enduring presence and importance to the MCU. It would also be something of a redemption for Hemsworth, whose Thor character was once shamelessly spliced into an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

4) Falcon (Joaquin Torres)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres officially took flight as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World, and he’s quickly become a fan-favorite addition to the MCU. However, despite strong showings in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) ally and his recent cinematic debut as a winged Avenger, Torres has primarily served in a supporting capacity. Giving him opportunities to appear in other MCU television series could be a fantastic way to build out his character, offer him more chances to shine independently of Sam, and strengthen the connective tissue between the Avengers and the TV landscape.

Sam Wilson had his own standout moments in other heroes’ projects that helped solidify his place, like that memorable clash with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Joaquin Torres deserves similar opportunities to spread his wings, offering his perspective as a newer hero and showcasing his skills as the new Falcon.

5) Rocket Raccoon

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

As one of the galaxy’s most brilliant minds and now the leader of the current iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is a key player on the cosmic side of the MCU. He’s also an honorary Avenger, having fought alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and played a crucial role in keeping hope alive during the Blip, operating under the command of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). This established connection to the Avengers makes him an excellent candidate for weaving cosmic threads into the MCU television shows.

Given Marvel’s new TV strategy, a full Rocket-centric series is off the table. Still, a guest spot where his skills are needed, consulting on alien tech for S.W.O.R.D., for instance, would reinforce his MCU importance. Such a cameo would underline his connection to Earth’s heroes while reminding fans of the vast galaxy beyond and the vital role the Guardians, and specifically Rocket, play within it.

Which Avenger, not headlining their own show, would you most like to see make an appearance on an MCU Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments!