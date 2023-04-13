Where Is Avengers Tower? The Superhero HQ Missing From The Marvels Trailer

Remember way back when Spider-Man: Homecoming teased that we would find out who bought Avengers Tower from Tony Stark, leading to hysterical online speculation about figures like Norman Osborn and Reed Richards making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It's been quite a while since then, and we haven't come any closer to solving the riddle of the Tower's new ownership.

Now, it seems the Tower itself is gone from the New York skyline. Now, it's possible that the visual effects folks just have not prioritized it yet, and that it might be added in later, but at least from the trailer for The Marvels, released earlier this week, there's no sign of it.

The observation came from fans on social media, particularly Geekritique, whose tweet you can see below.

Avengers Tower remains missing in THE MARVELS trailer. Insane that 25 projects have now come and gone since Homecoming and we still have no update on who bought it. pic.twitter.com/noDLCzxnJg — Dakota, Forensic Chronologist (@geekritique_dak) April 11, 2023

Originally Stark Tower, the battle with Loki and the Chitauri in Marvel's The Avengers left the sign destroyed, with only the "A" standing, and it was transformed into Avengers Tower after that. The Tower has been iconic enough to be included in a number of background skyline shots from throughout the MCU, and of course released as toys and Lego playsets.

The official synopsis for The Marvels reads, "In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. The movie opens in theaters on November 10th.

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/the-marvels-synopsis-entangled-mystery/#