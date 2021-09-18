Marvel’s Black Widow and Shang-Chi Take Top Two Spots at Domestic Box Office

Marvel’s Shang-Chi will finish the weekend ringing up the second-best domestic box office of 2021 behind Marvel’s own Black Widow. Starring Simu Liu as Marvel’s first Asian superhero on the big screen, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored $29.6 million on opening day, the third-best since the start of the pandemic, including an $8.8 million in Thursday previews — the highest since Black Widow‘s $13.2 million in July. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed blockbuster shattered the Labor Day record with a four-day opening weekend of $94.67 million, far surpassing the $30.6 million of Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake in 2007.

Now in its second week of release, Disney’s Shang-Chi will out-earn the $160 million of Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Part II by the end of Friday to become the third highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office. Gitesh Pandya of Box Office Guru projects Marvel’s latest will then overtake the $172.9 million of Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga by Sunday, making Shang-Chi the #2 movie domestically after 17 days. In first place is Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow with its $183 million haul from over the summer.

The top five films of the domestic box office as of September 17, via The Numbers:

Black Widow ($183.2 million) F9: The Fast Saga ($172.9 million) A Quiet Place: Part II ($160 million) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($155.1 million) Jungle Cruise ($110.4 million)

Worldwide, Shang-Chi stands at a total of $267.2 million. The well-received movie, which earned an A CinemaScore from opening night moviegoers and a 92%/98% critics/audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is expected to become the first $200 million grosser domestically since Sony’s Bad Boys for Life hit that milestone in March 2020.

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing only in theaters.