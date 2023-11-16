Marvel's Fantastic Four: Everything We Know

Marvel may have found the first member of its first family. Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, HBO's The Last of Us) is reportedly in talks to play Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot. The genius leader of the superhero foursome — which includes Susan Storm/the Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/the Thing — previously appeared as a variant from Earth-838 (as played by John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the family of scientists-turned-cosmic adventurers are slated to join the MCU proper when Fantastic Four arrives as part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us," producer Kevin Feige told EW, adding that Marvel Studios is planning to establish the Fantastic Four as "a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961 in what would become known as "the world's greatest comic magazine," Fantastic Four ushered in the modern age of Marvel Comics — and birthed the Marvel Universe. But who is playing the quartet in the already-established MCU? Here's everything we know about Marvel's Fantastic Four.

Who Is Directing Fantastic Four?



Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts signed onto the project when it was announced in December 2020, but chose to step away in 2022. Three-time Emmy nominee Matt Shakman (Marvel's WandaVision, Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is directing Fantastic Four, from a script by Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate, Avatar: The Way of Water).

Marvel's Fantastic Four Release Date



Fantastic Four is currently slated to open May 2, 2025, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU and the Multiverse Saga.

Who Is in the Cast of Fantastic Four 2025?



Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the Fantastic Four cast, but here's the rumored frontrunners who have been linked to the MCU Fantastic Four:

Pedro Pascal: Reed Richards



Pascal is reportedly close to signing on as Reed Richards, a genius inventor and family man who has the ability to stretch his malleable body almost as far as his intellect. Rumored contenders for the role have included Adam Driver (Ferrari), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Penn Badgley (You), and John Krasinski, reprising his cameo from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Vanessa Kirby: Sue Storm



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star — and projected Napoleon Oscar frontrunner — Vanessa Kirby has been rumored for the role of Susan Storm (later Richards) since before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. "It would be an honor," a tight-lipped Kirby told ComicBook when asked if she might play the Invisible Woman, whose powers include the ability to manipulate ambient cosmic energy to render herself and objects invisible, construct invisible force fields, and project invisible energy and psionic forces.

The rumored shortlist included Rachel Brosnahan (who has since been cast as Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Saoirse Ronan (See How They Run), and Jodie Comer (Free Guy).

Joseph Quinn: Johnny Storm



The fan-favorite Stranger Things breakout has been a popular fancast for Johnny Storm, the hot-headed hero who "flames on" as the fiery Human Torch. When he's aflame, Johnny becomes a being of super-heated plasma; he also has the ability to manipulate flame and control ambient heat energy.

Jack Quaid (The Boys) shot down rumors he'd been cast as the Human Torch, joining a list of potential candidates that includes Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis), Zac Efron (The Iron Claw), Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks), and Quinn's fellow Stranger Things alums Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: Ben Grimm



Online chatter claims Ebon Moss-Bachrach — best known for roles on Marvel's The Punisher, Girls, and as Richie Jerimovich, a gruff chef whose tough exterior guards his good heart on FX's The Bear — is a contender to play Ben Grimm, a pilot who is transformed into the rocky Thing. As the ever-lovin', blue-eyed Thing, Ben Grimm clobbers bad guys with his superhuman strength, durability, and endurance — and though this man-monster may be as self-loathing as he is strong, he's the heart of the Fantastic Four.

Other actors rumored to be in the running include Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and John Cena (Peacemaker).

Who Is the Villain of Fantastic Four?



Plot details remain under wraps, leaving fans to speculate whether iconic Fantastic Four adversaries like Doctor Doom, Mole Man, Terrax, or Annihilus will be the villain of Fantastic Four. Internet rumors claim that Antonio Banderas (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) will play Galan, better known as the planet-eating cosmic character with an insatiable hunger: Galactus.

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot is scheduled to open only in theaters May 2, 2025.