Marvel May Have Spoiled a Dead Character's Return

On Monday, Marvel announced the wedding of the Avenger Tony Stark to Emma Frost of the X-Men and may have inadvertently confirmed the return of a currently dead Marvel character. Ms. Marvel's death in The Amazing Spider-Man #26 proved controversial among Marvel Comics fans, but if the cover of The Invincible Iron Man #10 is anything to go by, Kamala Khan may not be gone for long. Fans may notice that Ms. Marvel is in the background of Lucas Werneck's artwork, which spans both the Invincible Iron Man issue and X-Men #26, sitting on Stinger's enlarged shoulder. You can see the image below.

Is this confirmation that Ms. Marvel will return by September, ahead of the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' The Marvels, featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), as many fans suspect? Or is it a continuity error in the art that slipped by the editorial department?

(Photo: Marvel Comics, Lucas Werneck)

Will Ms. Marvel return to Marvel Comics this year?

Currently, the Marvel Universe is mourning the loss of Ms. Marvel. However, if Ms. Marvel is returning, there's the possibility that it will be announced before The Invincible Iron Man #10 hits stores in September. There's a classified book in Marvel's solicitations for August 2023 that some fans believe is related to Ms. Marvel's return. Marvel promises more information is coming in July, when San Diego Comic-Con occurs, which would be the perfect place to announce Ms. Marvel's return.

Another notable thing about the cover is that Ms. Marvel sits with the Avengers. This could be nothing, but many fans have theorized that Ms. Marvel is going to be resurrected by Krakoa and revealed to be a mutant rather than an Inhuman, lining her comic book origin up with the one suggested by Ms. Marvel's finale last year and perhaps even allowing Marvel to change her powers to match. That "classified' Marvel book is listed with the X-Men titles, suggesting if the mystery book is related to Ms. Marvel's resurrection, the mutant origin reveal may be part of it. However, if she is a mutant, one might expect to see her sitting with the X-Men side of the wedding, which is not the case. Again, this could be nothing, but it's worth noting.

The Wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost

Tony Stark and Emma Frost's wedding will be part of the Fall of X, which begins with this year's Hellfire Gala. While Marvel first alluded to this wedding in 2019's History of the Marvel Universe #6, it's unclear what brings them together now. It may have something to do with X-Men villain Feilong taking over Tony's company and sending Stark Sentinels into the world.

Tony Stark and Emma Frost's wedding story begins in X-Men #10, which goes on sale on September 6th. The Invincible Iron Man #10 goes on sale on September 27th.