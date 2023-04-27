Jonathan Majors' Alleged Victim Granted Restraining Order Ahead of Court Date

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim has been granted a temporary order of protection, ahead of the actor's upcoming court date next month. This was confirmed through a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday. Majors was arrested last month on domestic violence charges relating to an alleged domestic dispute with the victim, which resulted in her reportedly being hospitalized with "minor injuries to her head and neck." Majors has since been charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, and is scheduled to appear in court regarding the charges on May 9th.

"Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.)," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's statement reads.

This month has already brought multiple updates regarding the impact of the case on Majors' career, with him reportedly parting ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as an upcoming ad campaign involving the MLB's Texas Rangers. He was already previously dropped from a recent United States Army ad campaign. He is currently still slated to appear in his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Kang the Conqueror in this year's sophomore season of Loki.

The altercation between Majors and the unnamed woman was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. According to reports from last week, multiple alleged abuse victims have since come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," a statement from the NYPD announced. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

h/t: Variety