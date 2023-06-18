Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Shares Heartwarming Post For Father's Day

Jeremy Renner has had a difficult 2023 so far, but the actor continues to prove he's not taking life for granted after his near-death experience in January. Renner suffered serious injuries during a snowplow accident and underwent surgery, and he's been sharing many updates about his progress which seems to be going very well. Today, the actor took a break from his physical therapy posts to share a heartwarming tribute to his daughter and his late father on Father's Day.

"Another day to celebrate next to my number one. Honoring the importance bestowed on to me as a father, teacher, student, protector, and conspirator. Thank you for this day, this shared journey, and this perfect hug. ❤️. These are some of things learned, passed down to be by my father..... Happy Fathers Day Pop," Renner captioned a photo of him with his daughter, Ava. You can check out the sweet post below:

Marvel Stars Speak About Jeremy Renner's Accident:

Renner has had nice interactions with some of his Marvel co-stars on social media, ranging from a post from Chris Evans about Renner's recovery to Chris Hemsworth reacting to Renner's Diane Swayer interview. Other Marvel actors have spoken about Renner during interviews, including Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared that she caught up with Renner following the accident and expressed her gratitude regarding his speedy recovery.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld said. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Scarlett Johansson told Variety about the moment she learned of her Avengers co-star's accident. "I was very upset," she recalled. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable."

She continued, "I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson told the outlet. "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Happy Father's Day, Jeremy!