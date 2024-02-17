Marvel's Natalie Portman Reunites With Mjollnir at Disneyland's Avengers Campus

Natalie Portman has become a recurring player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her portrayal of Jane Foster going on quite an arc over the years. Beginning as a scientist and love interest of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Portman's Jane took on the mantle of The Mighty Thor herself in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. In a new social media post, Portman is reuniting with her character's iconic weapon, posting a photo of herself holding Mjolnir while attending Disneyland's Avengers Campus.

"Thank you for helping me impress my kids @disneyland @disneyparks! #AvengersCampus @thorofficial," Portman's caption reads.

Will Natalie Portman Return as Thor?

After Thor: Love and Thunder, the question of if and how Jane Foster might return to the MCU has been on many fans' minds. While the character's fate in Valhalla makes the specifics of that somewhat ambiguous, Portman has openly expressed a desire to return to the superhero space in any way possible.

"Oh it was, yeah, it would be so fun to do," Portman explained in an interview with Vanity Fair late last year. "You get a lot of cool points with your kids when you do a superhero movie."

"It's pretty amazing, you know, you kind of feel like, 'Oh I guess I'll just get to play petite women my whole life.' And then they're like, 'No, you're gonna play a 6'3 character,'" Portman added of bulking up as her character. "Then you watch yourself on screen. I'm like, 'This is what it looks like to be like a big person. This is what it feels like.' The most surprising thing was how much you have to eat. Like it was all about like protein shakes all day, which are just so gross after a while. So it was a funny world to get an insight into."

Will There Be a Thor 5?

Over the past year, rumors have swirled that Marvel Studios could be working on Thor 5 with a new director, as Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi is expected to not return. As franchise star Chris Hemsworth explained in a 2022 interview, he would only want to return for a fifth Thor film if it provided something brand-new for the franchise.

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Would you want to see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster / Thor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!