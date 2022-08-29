Natalie Portman Series Lady in the Lake Stops Filming After Extortion Threats in Baltimore

The Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, had to pause production over the weekend after a reported extortion attempt by some locals who threatened violence on the production unless they were paid to go away. This is the first such event since production started in the city a couple of months ago, but the set was closed for security reasons, and production will be increasing security going forward. The event happened on Friday afternoon, and studio Endeavor Content issued a statement on Sunday addressing the issue. They said they will be looking for a new shooting location.

Apparently "several people" came to the set and threatened the production, then brandished a gun and drove off. Endeavor issued a statement thanking the city of Baltimore for its hospitality and saying that they are working with the Baltimore Police.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing," Endeavor said. "The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."

"It has been a privilege filming 'Lady in the Lake' in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas," the statement added. "Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities."

Here's the logline for Lady in the Lake:

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series centers on Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife and mother who is pushed by an unsolved murder to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. The case sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Lady of the Lake is currently in production with an eye on a 2023 release date.

h/t Deadline