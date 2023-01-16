Marvel Studios Phase 5 Teaser Video Released

An apparently-official Twitter account for Marvel India has released a teaser video for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicks off with next month's long-awaited Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and will include at least a dozen Marvel films and TV shows. The phase serves as the middle chapter of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, which follows on the heels of the Infinity Saga, which started with Iron Man and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping up the threads left behind by the Avengers epics Infinity War and Endgame.

Phase 6 is going to be home to the first post-Endgame Avengers movie, which as well as the second, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars coming out back to back.

You can see the teaser video below.

Interrupting your regularly scheduled feed to bring you this important message – PHASE 5 signal has been intercepted! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Ni5OAfcI2 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) January 16, 2023

The 44-second teaser doesn't give fans much they haven't already seen, focusing on a quick recap of Phase 4 (with a little helpful narration from Miss Minutes) and segueing into brief glimpses of footage from Secret Invasion, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Barring any changes or additions (at least one of which is likely to happen), Phase Five includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Blade (2024), and the TV series What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

In Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, due in theaters on Febraury 17, "Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."