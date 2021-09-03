Shang-Chi Stands Ready For Action in New Look at Marvel’s Legend of the Ten Rings

✖

Marvel Studios releases a new look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, showing Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) standing together in the fight against the Ten Rings. In the action-packed Marvel Studios blockbuster opening in theaters on September 3, "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings," the criminal organization led by Shang-Chi and Xialing's father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), a.k.a. the infamous Mandarin.

"The core of Shang-Chi's arc in the comics is really a family drama," Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told Entertainment Weekly. "That was something that [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time."

(Photo: Marvel Studios via Fandango)

Schwartz also promised the "best action [Marvel has] ever done," saying that in Shang-Chi, "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

Because Shang-Chi is set ten years after the titular martial arts master walked away from Wenwu and his criminal organization, "This is not a 'Luke, I am your father' twist," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told EW. "He knows who his father is, and he's decided to leave that world behind before he's pulled back into it."

In the middle of this kung fu-fighting action from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Katy, who "doesn't do a lot of the heavy lifting," Awkwafina explained to EW, "but at the end of the day, she has a real heart, and she has a loyalty and dedication to her friendship with Shang-Chi. She's super brave."

Starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in theaters on September 3.