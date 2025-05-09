3 Thunderbolts* Members Who Deserve Their Own MCU Movie

Thunderbolts* has been released in theaters, allowing audiences to catch up with some of the most unusual anti-heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The blockbuster marks the return of characters such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and the U.S. Agent, John Walker (Wyatt Russell). The team of misfits comes together to control a threat hidden by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Just like Guardians of the Galaxy introduced antiheroes that had to form an unlikely alliance out of necessity, Thunderbolts* allows these characters to shine beyond the hand they’ve been dealt in life.

However, something else that was proven thanks to the movie (directed by Jake Schreier) is that some of these characters deserve to lead their own movie. The protagonists of Thunderbolts* could be the perfect candidates to lead solo adventures set in New York City that entertain audiences while other heroes fight to save the Multiverse in other dimensions. Some of these antiheroes have been around for years; they have done more than enough to earn the chance to lead their own stories. And while other Thunderbolts characters haven’t been seen onscreen all that much, solo films or “Special Presentations” could give audiences the chance to know them better.

Here are some of the characters from Thunderbolts* who could use their own movies:

3. Bucky

James Buchanan Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was introduced to the MCU during the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) loyal friend went through a terrifying experience when HYDRA kidnapped him and turned him into the threat known as the Winter Soldier. Bucky’s punishment sent him down a dangerous path. He would eventually be given the assignment to kill Captain America, while his memories were slowly trying to come back. But Steve Rogers had something to say about that. Bucky was rescued and, since then, he has used his abilities for good while fighting alongside the Avengers and the impressive army of Wakanda.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier provided audiences with a glimpse of what Bucky’s life is like outside the massive action sequences. The other protagonist of that story, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), recently got his own movie in the form of Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios should find the right story that could allow Bucky to lead his own movie. The budget could be considerably smaller than the one necessary to finance something like Avengers: Doomsday. Sebastian Stan has worked with the company for almost fifteen years at this point. And during that time, it’s been evident that audiences can’t get enough of their beloved Winter Soldier.

2. Yelena Belova

Yes, Florence Pugh is the top-billed star of Thunderbolts*. And, technically, the narrative of this story is centered around Yelena Belova. But that’s where Marvel Studios got it right when it comes to setting the foundation for finding a new lead for the MCU. It’s no secret that the franchise has been struggling to find its ground after the release of Avengers: Endgame. The massive crossover event made some members of the audience feel as if there was nothing left to explore for these heroes. It didn’t help that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans had (apparently) left the series in the rearview mirror. The power vacuum left by the original six Avengers can be felt in the MCU to this day. This real-life narrative even became a plot point in Thunderbolts*.

Now that Black Widow, Hawkeye and Thunderbolts* have positioned Yelena Belova as a major player in the MCU, Marvel Studios should double down and establish the character as one of the biggest heroes on the planet. Viewers already saw a tech billionaire fighting aliens in outer space. Maybe they need something more intimate this time around, like a young woman trying to find her place in the world while fighting villains from this planet. Giving Yelena her own movie without a team-up could push this narrative forward. All that’s left to is continue to give Yelena engaging adventures in order for her to get the same level of recognition as Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

1. Ghost

Ant-Man and the Wasp introduced Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) as a young woman who couldn’t properly control her abilities. When she returns in Thunderbolts*, it’s quickly established that Ava is a thief. The Ant-Man franchise used to be fun and creative because it brought the heist genre to the MCU. After that, it quickly leaned into the cosmic territory where a major villain had to be placed on the big screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The franchise needs balance now more than ever. While Earth’s Mightiest Heroes deal with the evil Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and whatever he has planned for the Multiverse, smaller characters have to stay behind to deal with the daily life of people on Earth.

That’s where Ava comes in. A fun heist in the middle of the action could be entertaining for audiences. Unfortunately, Marvel’s production pipeline would make it hard for any of these stories to see the light of day. Due to the massive volume of stories that the company develops at the same time, any character that stands out now has a chance to return to the big screen five years down the line. If Disney and Marvel became more flexible when it comes to smaller productions, maybe Ava could go on to lead her own story. In the meantime, the studio will focus on the release of some of the biggest movies they have ever produced: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.