Marvel’s Eternals Have “Honor” in Action-Packed New Footage

“We’re Eternals. We came here 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants. Now they’re back,” says Sersi (Gemma Chan) to the human Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) in the latest action-packed TV spot for Marvel’s Eternals. In the epic story spanning thousands of years and exploring the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sersi and her tight-knit team of long-hidden heroes step back out of the shadows to once again save humanity from Kro and the devious Deviants. See the latest look at Eternals, from Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, in the new TV spot “Honor.”

During a visit to the set of the new Marvel Studios epic releasing only in theaters on November 5, producer Nate Moore detailed the ancient rivalry between the super-powered alien Eternals and the Deviants:

“In the past we see the Eternals, who, in our version of the mythology, are immortal aliens from a planet called Olympia,” Moore revealed. “[They’ve] been asked by the Celestials to come to Earth to rid the Earth of creatures called the Deviants. The Deviants are these parasitic aliens who go from planet to planet, and as they kill the apex predators on a given planet, they sort of take the characteristics of those predators and wipe out intelligent life. Well, the Eternals are heroes, so they’ve come to earth to eradicate the Deviants and allow humanity to thrive.”

Five thousand years after their last encounter with the Deviants, Sersi and the scattered Eternals return to protect humankind: Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Ajak (Salma Hayek).

“So, in the past, we see the Eternals as they come to earth as they begin their mission. And over time, they begin to succeed in eradicating the Deviants, but at the same time, these ten characters start to fracture as a team, and they start to sort of split off and go their own ways,” said Moore. “In the present, we meet a couple of Eternals, Sersi and Sprite, who now live in London, who are shocked when a Deviant arrives after not having seen a Deviant for five thousand years and they seem to have evolved somehow. So the present is very much a mystery of, ‘Why are the Deviants back? Why are they different? And can we get the band back together — for lack of a better term — in time to stop this new threat?’ That’s the rough structure of the movie. It’s epic in scope, we think.”

Marvel’s Eternals opens November 5 in theaters.