Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers 8 Year Anniversary on Star Wars Day

Monday, May 4th is a big day for Star Wars fans. It is, after all Star Wars Day, a day celebrating the wildly popular franchise with fans wishing each other “May the Fourth” and taking to social media to celebrate the nerdiest of all holidays in the best possible way. But for Marvel fans, this year’s May 4th holds a different significance. May 4, 2020 marks the eighth anniversary of Marvel’s The Avengers opening in theaters.

The Avengers opened in theaters on May 4, 2012. The film saw Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) assemble for the first time, coming together to save the world from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and an invading alien army. The film as a record-setting success, ultimately bringing in $1.51 billion at the worldwide box office a number that made it the highest-grossing superhero movie in history at the time.

While there have been more Avengers films since — 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — that first Avengers film remains iconic and fans want to make sure everyone remembers that, even on Star Wars Day.

Read on for how fans are celebrating the eighth anniversary of The Avengers.

