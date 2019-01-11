Special ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Screening Hosted by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Disney’s latest hit continues to make money at the box office, and now Mary Poppins Returns has some extra star power behind it.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hosted a recent screening for Mary Poppins Returns in New York City, with star Emily Blunt and director Rob Marshall in attendance. The screening also featured producer John DeLuca, screenwriter David Magee, songwriter Marc Shaiman, and co-lyricist Scott Wittman. Check out the photo below:

The screening was also attended by Morena Baccarin, Corbin Bleu, Harry Connick Jr., Tony Lo Bianco, Ben McKenzie, and Dayo Okeniyi.

Mary Poppins Returns is earning a lot of buzz, with a lot of potential for yet another sequel to the classic film.

When asked by The Sun, Marshall said he would like to make another film.

“It is early stages but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there’s a lot of great material still to mine,” said Marshall. “That’s what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers. So, you know…”

The novels by Travers include the stories Mary Poppins Comes Back, Mary Poppins Opens the Door, Mary Poppins in the Park, Mary Poppins in Cherry Tree Lane, and Mary Poppins and the House Next Door, as well as other stories and books apart from the official series.

“Listen, how many Star Wars films have there been, you know what I mean? Or James Bond films. If there’s a great character and story to tell, why not?” Marshall added.

DeLuca backed up Marshall’s claims, stating that the early discussions get their star excited.

“Emily does light up when she speaks to me about it,” DeLuca said. “And if the people want it, I think it will happen.”

Blunt affirmed her desire to reappear in a sequel in an interview with CBS News.

“Yes, I would! I want to be her again. I like being her,” said Blunt. “She’s completely bizarre and unknowable. What I love about her is really what [author P.L.] Travers said about her: ‘In order to fly, you need something solid to take off from.’ And I love that about her. Practical, yet magical.

“But yet, what I really like about her is the great mystery. She doesn’t reveal her inner workings to anybody, so you have no idea who she is, where she’s come from. And she’s completely eccentric, batty, weird, funny, very vain.”

Mary Poppins Returns is now playing in theaters.