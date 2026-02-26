Robert Pattinson’s Criminally Overlooked Crime Thriller Is About To Leave HBO Max

Robert Pattinson has come a long way from his global teen heartthrob days as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. In the more than a decade since his breakout role in the iconic vampire romance franchise, Pattinson has established himself as a versatile, respected Hollywood talent who has led critically acclaimed indie films like The Lighthouse and blockbusters like The Batman. As Pattinson prepares to grow his filmography in 2026 and beyond with upcoming films like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and A24’s The Drama, fans have just two days left to watch the actor’s criminally overlooked crime thriller on HBO Max.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Underrated” is a massive understatement when it comes to Good Time. The 2017 movie is an incredibly good, but severely slept on, modern masterpiece of the crime-thriller genre – and you’re running out of time to watch it on HBO Max. Josh and Benny Safdie’s movie, starring Pattinson as a small-time criminal who embarks on a chaotic, adrenaline-fueled overnight odyssey through New York City’s underworld to free his developmentally disabled brother from jail, is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on February 28th.

Robert Pattinson’s Good Time Is An Anxiety-Inducing Thriller You Need To See

Play video

Good Time has been described by critics and audiences alike as a “prolonged panic attack,” and we can’t say that we disagree. The movie is a masterclass in anxiety-inducing, high-tension filmmaking. The film’s frantic race-against-the-clock pace keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and the Safdies excel at immersing viewers in the gritty, neon-drenched, and claustrophobic atmosphere of the movie’s New York City setting. Combined with the intense, close-up cinematography and pulsating electronic score, Good Time is an anxiety-inducing viewing experience, but one definitely worth watching, especially for Pattinson. The actor’s career-defining performance as a desperate criminal fully broke him out of his Twilight typecasting and showcased his dramatic range.

In terms of Good Time’s ranking in Pattinson’s filmography, the movie really is one of his best. The film notched a “Certified Fresh” 91% critic score and 82% audience rating to become one of the actor’s highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking No. 3 in terms of critic reception and No. 6 in audience rating. That high critical acclaim unfortunately didn’t translate into awards recognition, with Good Time becoming one of the biggest Oscar snubs ever when it failed to pick up any nominations.

Where to Stream Good Time After It Leaves HBO Max?

Time is quickly running out to stream Good Time on HBO Max, and you’ll want to make sure you squeeze in a viewing while you still can. The movie exclusively streams with an HBO Max subscription. Since the film hasn’t yet appeared on a major streaming platform’s March 2026 content lineup, Good Time may be poised to disappear from streaming altogether. If that does happen, fans will still be able to rent and purchase Good Time online, and there’s always a chance the film will return to streaming at some point in the future.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!