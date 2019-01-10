‘Mary Poppins’ Sequel Possibly In Development

Disney’s Mary Poppins could be returning sooner than you think, at least if the studio has its way.

Emily Blunt’s take on the classic character has been warmly received by audiences, and it seems Disney is keen on getting the band back together for a sequel according to The Sun. It seems Disney is already developing a sequel to the film, which would bring back Blunt as the lead character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Rob Marshall seems cool with the idea, and it’s not like there isn’t a plethora of source material to draw from.

“It is early stages but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there’s a lot of great material still to mine,” Marshall told The Sun. “That’s what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers. So, you know…”

Travers first debuted the character in the original Mary Poppins, released in 1934. She would return in Mary Poppins Comes Back, Mary Poppins Opens the Door, Mary Poppins in the Park, Mary Poppins in Cherry Tree Lane, and Mary Poppins and the House Next Door. There’s also Mary Poppins from A to Z and Mary Poppins in the Kitchen: A Cookery Book with a Story. For Marshall, there’s no reason to stop making films if the story is there, just like other franchises like Star Wars and James Bond have done.

“Listen, how many Star Wars films have there been, you know what I mean? Or James Bond films. If there’s a great character and story to tell, why not?” Marshall asked.

It was daunting to take on a role first brought to the big screen by Julie Andrews, but Blunt knocked it out of the park, and producer John DeLuca thinks a third film will end up happening.

“Emily does light up when she speaks to me about it,” DeLuca said. “And if the people want it, I think it will happen.”

Blunt didn’t actually watch Andrews’ performance as Mary Poppins when preparing for the role. “I knew that if I watched Julie Andrews’s version, maybe I would take the edge off of what my instincts were telling me to do,” Blunt told Vogue. “Also, I didn’t want to be completely intimidated by the brilliance of her voice.”

It looks like her process worked, and hopefully, we’ll get to see her reprise the role again.

After 3 weeks Mary Poppins Returns has brought in over $141 million domestically and worldwide has earned over $260 million.

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters now.

Do you want to see a Mary Poppins sequel? Let us know in the comments!