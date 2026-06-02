Masters of the Universe Gives the Best Look Yet at Fan-Favorite Character (And It’s Perfect)

After nearly two decades bouncing between studios and enduring multiple abandoned development cycles, the live-action Masters of the Universe movie is finally coming to theaters. Directed by Travis Knight and produced by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Mattel Films, the production centers on Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), a young man who crashed to Earth as a child and must return to Eternia to reclaim his destiny as He-Man. Knight, a self-described franchise devotee, has ensured the film is a deliberate homage to the colorful aesthetic of the 1982 Mattel toy line and the beloved 1983 animated series. The ensemble reflects that ambition at every level, featuring Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, all with toy-accurate costumes.

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A new clip shared by DiscussingFilm has now given audiences the clearest look yet at Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), Skeletor’s (Jared Leto) powerful sorceress and second-in-command. The scene unfolds at Skeletor’s castle, where Evil-Lyn enters the throne room just as Skeletor cackles to himself following the dismissal of a prisoner. Once it becomes apparent that no one in the room is joining his laughter, the villain throws a fit, visibly deflated by the lack of appreciation. The scene is equal parts menacing and absurd, but what makes the clip significant beyond its comedy is that it allows fans to hear Brie in the role for the first time.

Exclusive clip of Skeletor and Evil-Lyn in the new ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.



In theaters on June 5. pic.twitter.com/rVy3LzOXrD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2026

Evil-Lyn Looks Perfect in Masters of the Universe (And Surprisingly, So Does Skeletor)

The newly released footage validates Knight’s promise to respect the aesthetic of the 1980s property. It also confirms Amazon MGM Studios has wholeheartedly embraced the vibrant colors and inherent camp of Eternia. Evil-Lyn’s costume alone is proof of that, demonstrating an impressive commitment to translating the original toy designs into a live-action format without diluting the fantasy appeal.

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

While Evil-Lyn is great, Skeletor is arguably the most surprising triumph of Masters of the Universe, particularly given Leto’s controversial track record in big-budget cinema. Over the past decade, the actor got increasingly negative publicity stemming from bizarre behind-the-scenes scandals and heavily criticized genre performances. For starters, his interpretation of the Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad became a widespread cultural punchline. He followed that massive misstep with the titular role in Sony’s Morbius, a superhero feature that bombed at the box office twice. More recently, Tron: Ares bombed at the box office, with Leto failing to get a single commercial hit in his past decade as a leading man. Consequently, his casting as the iconic Lord of Destruction initially faced skepticism from the Masters of the Universe fanbase.

Fortunately, the technical requirements of the villain appear to have neutralized Leto’s more self-indulgent artistic habits. Because Skeletor utilizes a fully CGI head, the performer is completely hidden behind digital effects, entirely removing the eccentric physical tics that frequently derail his live-action roles. Furthermore, his line delivery is masked by a heavily distorted voice filter, ensuring the character sounds genuinely threatening. Finally, the movie, as the new clip reveals, is not afraid to embrace Skeletor’s typical campy energy, making him one of the standout elements of Masters of the Universe.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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