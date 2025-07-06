Prime Video Now Streaming the Best ’80s Horror Movie

The 1980s were an era like no other. That sentiment is especially true when it comes to the horror genre, which experienced an enormous boom through the decade. The unique tone of many ’80s horror films helped to create a specific subgenre of sorts, bringing to the screen loads of camp, gore, and nostalgic thrills that have rarely been replicated. No movie from the decade captures those ’80s qualities quite as well as Sam Raimi’s hilarious 1987 sequel.
Evil Dead II arrived six years after its predecessor, The Evil Dead, and complete flipped the script on the original. Instead of upping the scares, Raimi and Bruce Campbell went in the opposite direction, creating an instant classic in the process. Horror fans adore Evil Dead II, and the film is as easy to access now as it ever has been.
Raimi’s cabin in the woods classic recently made its way to the Prime Video lineup, giving Amazon’s streaming service an enormous horror boost.
Unfortunately, Evil Dead II is the only film in Raimi’s franchise available to stream on Prime Video. Neither of Raimi’s other Evil Dead movies are on Prime. The same goes for both of the recent reboot iterations of the franchise, as well as the Ash vs. the Evil Dead TV series.
