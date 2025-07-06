Prime Video Now Streaming the Best ’80s Horror Movie

The 1980s were an era like no other. That sentiment is especially true when it comes to the horror genre, which experienced an enormous boom through the decade. The unique tone of many ’80s horror films helped to create a specific subgenre of sorts, bringing to the screen loads of camp, gore, and nostalgic thrills that have rarely been replicated. No movie from the decade captures those ’80s qualities quite as well as Sam Raimi’s hilarious 1987 sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evil Dead II arrived six years after its predecessor, The Evil Dead, and complete flipped the script on the original. Instead of upping the scares, Raimi and Bruce Campbell went in the opposite direction, creating an instant classic in the process. Horror fans adore Evil Dead II, and the film is as easy to access now as it ever has been.

Play video

Raimi’s cabin in the woods classic recently made its way to the Prime Video lineup, giving Amazon’s streaming service an enormous horror boost.

Unfortunately, Evil Dead II is the only film in Raimi’s franchise available to stream on Prime Video. Neither of Raimi’s other Evil Dead movies are on Prime. The same goes for both of the recent reboot iterations of the franchise, as well as the Ash vs. the Evil Dead TV series.

New on Prime Video This Month

July has already brought a ton of new titles to Prime Video’s streaming lineup in the United States. The start of the month saw the service add movies like Creed II, Fast Five, Mad Max, No Country for Old Men, and dozens of others.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below!

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Bridge Too Far

A Fish Called Wanda

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Blown Away

Blue Crush

Blue Velvet

Colors

Creed II

Death Warrant

Double Impact

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Every Day

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Fiddler On the Roof

Gladiator

Hart’s War

Hidden Figures

Hoodlum

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

It Came from Outer Space

K-PAX

Leaving Las Vegas

Licorice Pizza

Little Fockers

Little Man

Mad Max

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mystic Pizza

No Country for Old Men

No Way Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paths Of Glory

Rings

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment

The Bone Collector

The Bounty Hunter

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Funhouse

The Great Train Robbery

The Horse Soldiers

The House Bunny

The Hustle

The Informant!

The Perfect Storm

The Usual Suspects

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

Sherlock S1

Shooter S1-3