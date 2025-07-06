Stephen King Fans Get a Free Streaming Surprise

Horror icon Stephen King is responsible for some of the most beloved tales in the history of genre storytelling. Many of those stories have been turned into some of the most memorable horror films of all time, including The Shining and Carrie. King’s novels and stories have inspired countless films and TV shows over the years, but only one time did the bestselling author actually step behind the camera to direct one of his own adaptations. The result is a movie from the 1980s that wasn’t met with a warm reception upon its release, but has since developed a cult status.
In 1986, King wrote and directed a horror film titled Maximum Overdrive, based on a short story called Trucks, which he published 13 years prior. The film, starring Emilio Estevez, received poor reviews and was a bomb at the box office, failing to even make back its reported $9 million production budget. But it has found more and more fans over the years, and it could find even more in the coming weeks thanks to Tubi.
Maximum Overdrive was recently added to Tubi’s lineup, making it available to stream completely free. If you’re a fan of King’s this one is something of a must-watch, considering it’s the legendary writer’s only feature directorial effort.
For those who aren’t familiar, Maximum Overdrive tells the story of a world where a comet passing by Earth gives sentient thinking to machines all over the world. As if that premise isn’t wild enough to hook you, the film also has an entire soundtrack from AC/DC.
In addition to Maximum Overdrive, Tubi is also streaming the 1997 TV movie Trucks, based on the same Stephen King story. Unlike King’s effort, however, there’s not much fun to be found with USA Network’s remake.
What’s New on Tubi?
Tubi has gotten off to a quick start here in the month of July, already adding dozens of new movies and shows to its lineup in just a few days. Some of Tubi’s newest arrivals include How to Get Away With Murder, Jurassic World, Final Destination, and Minority Report.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s early July additions below.
Brickleberry
Girlfriends
Hap & Leonard
How to Get Away With Murder
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Kold & Windy (S1)
Major Dad
Millennials
Sanford and Son
The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)
WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Grey
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola