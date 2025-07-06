Stephen King Fans Get a Free Streaming Surprise

Horror icon Stephen King is responsible for some of the most beloved tales in the history of genre storytelling. Many of those stories have been turned into some of the most memorable horror films of all time, including The Shining and Carrie. King’s novels and stories have inspired countless films and TV shows over the years, but only one time did the bestselling author actually step behind the camera to direct one of his own adaptations. The result is a movie from the 1980s that wasn’t met with a warm reception upon its release, but has since developed a cult status.

In 1986, King wrote and directed a horror film titled Maximum Overdrive, based on a short story called Trucks, which he published 13 years prior. The film, starring Emilio Estevez, received poor reviews and was a bomb at the box office, failing to even make back its reported $9 million production budget. But it has found more and more fans over the years, and it could find even more in the coming weeks thanks to Tubi.

Maximum Overdrive was recently added to Tubi’s lineup, making it available to stream completely free. If you’re a fan of King’s this one is something of a must-watch, considering it’s the legendary writer’s only feature directorial effort.

For those who aren’t familiar, Maximum Overdrive tells the story of a world where a comet passing by Earth gives sentient thinking to machines all over the world. As if that premise isn’t wild enough to hook you, the film also has an entire soundtrack from AC/DC.

In addition to Maximum Overdrive, Tubi is also streaming the 1997 TV movie Trucks, based on the same Stephen King story. Unlike King’s effort, however, there’s not much fun to be found with USA Network’s remake.

What’s New on Tubi?

Tubi has gotten off to a quick start here in the month of July, already adding dozens of new movies and shows to its lineup in just a few days. Some of Tubi’s newest arrivals include How to Get Away With Murder, Jurassic World, Final Destination, and Minority Report.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s early July additions below.

