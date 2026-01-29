Masters of the Universe Movie Figures Reveal Key Details About the Upcoming Live-Action Film

Amazon MGM Studios has partnered up with Mattel to bring a definitive version of Masters of the Universe to theaters after decades of developmental hell. This upcoming live-action epic, directed by Travis Knight, follows the journey of Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) as he reunites with the Sword of Power following a prolonged exile on Earth. After crashing on our planet as a child and living under the name Adam Glenn, the protagonist must eventually reclaim his birthright to defend his home world, Eternia, from the tyrannical rule of the villainous Skeletor (Jared Leto). While the Masters of the Universe trailer provided a breathtaking look at the film’s cinematic scale, Mattel has unveiled a new action figure collection that reveals exciting new details.

Mattel has officially unveiled a series of new images for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles action figures, a premium line specifically designed to coincide with the film’s release. This initial wave of the assortment includes He-Man, Skeletor, Teela (Camila Mendes), Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), providing fans with a comprehensive look at the costumes and weaponry utilized by the core cast.

Images courtesy of Mattel

More excitingly, though, is that the collectibles reveal Battle Cat wearing his iconic crimson armor, while also confirming that He-Man will indeed ride the massive feline into battle. Finally, the action figures provide the most intricate look yet at the cybernetic designs for henchmen Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah) and Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), two villains working for Skeletor in the upcoming movie.

Masters of the Universe‘s Accurate Designs Are the Right Choice for the Movie

Images courtesy of Mattel

The decision to embrace the stylized aesthetic of Eternia is a significant victory for Masters of the Universe, as the franchise is fundamentally rooted in its status as a toy-first property. Unlike many modern adaptations that favor a muted palette, Knight appears to be leaning directly into the inherent absurdity of the source material. This choice is vital because characters like He-Man and Skeletor were never intended to exist within the confines of a realistic setting. By prioritizing cartoon-accurate silhouettes and high-contrast color schemes, Amazon MGM Studios is avoiding the creative bankruptcy that plagued other toy-based reboots. For instance, the 2017 Power Rangers film struggled to find an audience because it replaced its primary-colored spandex with alien-looking armor that lacked the charm of the original series. Similarly, the 2009 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra attempted to ground its idiosyncratic specialists in generic black tactical gear, ultimately stripping the brand of its unique visual identity.

The inclusion of a sprawling cast of supporting characters further underscores Masters of the Universe‘s commitment to a faithful translation of the mythos. While a more conservative studio might have limited the scope to a few core heroes, this iteration is populating Eternia with a massive array of warriors. For instance, the confirmation of Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) is a particularly encouraging sign, as it signals a willingness to feature the more eccentric members of the Heroic Warriors without feeling the need to explain away their bizarre physical traits.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

