Masters of the Universe Tie-Ins Confirm Major Story Details & Tease 2 More Epic Characters

Mattel clearly has high hopes for Masters of the Universe, with a growing number of epic tie-ins. Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is clearly a love-letter to the original 1980s animated series. The first Masters of the Universe trailer set up an unusual spin in which Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Adam was sent to Earth for safety after Jared Leto launched a devastating attack on Eternia. But, of course, you can’t keep a prince of Eternia out of harm’s way for long – especially when there’s a certain Power Sword around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mattel has officially unveiled a series of official tie-ins for the movie. In addition to the obligatory junior novelization, this includes some original stories and a thrilling art-book.

Teela: Daughter of Eternos – An original young adult novel, set in the film universe, written by New York Times bestselling author Mackenzi Lee that expands the story of Teela, Man-at-Arms and Evil-Lyn (Publishing June 2, 2026)

Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate – A new four-issue comic series set in the film universe of Masters of the Universe, from Dark Horse Comics. Written by Tim Sheridan, illustrated by Will Sliney, colored by Israel Silva, and lettered by AndWorld Design (Publishing beginning June 10 through October 2026)

Masters of the Universe: The Art of the Film – A coffee table book offering in-depth visual celebration of the cinematic world of the film (Publishing September 22, 2026)

– A coffee table book offering in-depth visual celebration of the cinematic world of the film (Publishing September 22, 2026) Masters of the Universe: Legends of Eternia – A manga-style graphic novel set in the film universe, a first for the brand, from TOKYOPOP and written by Amanda Deibert (Publishing November 1, 2026)

Read on for more information on these original fiction tie-ins, which confirm major story details teased in the trailer while also setting up some key Masters of the Universe characters who could easily appear in the film.

Teela: Daughter of Eternos by Mackenzi Lee

Published by Simon & Schuster, Mackenzi Lee’s Teela: Daughter of Eternos is set four years after Skeletor decimated the kingdom of Eternos. Teela is leading a group of Eternian refugees who survive by moving from place to place in the Evergreen Forest. She travels to Darksmoke, the realm of the dragons, to seek a powerful elixir that she is told will help break Skeletor’s hold on Eternia. This leads her into an unlikely alliance with Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s second-in-command, but everything goes badly wrong when Eternia itself begins to wither away after the vial has been used…

The official synopsis confirms the existence of Darksmoke, a domed building deep within the Ice Mountains that is home to the Dragons of Darksmoke and their lords Granamyr, the oldest and widest of the dragons. Introduced in the classic Filmation series, Granamyr was possibly one of the oldest beings on Eternia, revered for his wisdom. Granamyr’s magic is linked to the fire in his fire pit, and he has accumulated secret knowledge that has otherwise been lost, including long-forgotten spells and lore. Teela may be unwise to trust Granamyr, however, given he has a dislike of humans.

The Wings of Fate by Tim Sheridan and Will Sliney

Set in the aftermath of Skeletor’s siege on Eternos (and 15 years before Prince Adam’s return), The Wings of Fate will see a mysterious, injured Falcon – clearly the bird form of the Sorceress – seek refuge in the Mystic Mountains and the inhabitants of Avion. This is clear setup for Strator, a winged hero who has always been portrayed as one of He-Man’s most trusted allies. Hailing from the Mystic Mountains, he’s the kind and noble leader of the Bird People and guardian of both the Staff and the Egg of Avion, two mystic artifacts.

In addition, Mattel has confirmed the following:

A Masters of the Universe junior novel, storybook, and Manga adaptation – all based on the film

Coloring books, picture books, and humorous tie-ins such as Skeletor Ate My Homework

Which character design from the trailer impressed you the most? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!