New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Reveals Tickets On-Sale Date

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for THe Matrix Resurrections. Accompanying the trailer is confirmation that tickets for the fourth Matrix movie go on sale on December 6th. Lana Wachowski returns to write and direct the film The Matrix Resurrections. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their respective roles as Neo and Trinity from the original Matrix trilogy. The new trailer references a line from the original The Matrix by repeating the phrase, “What happens when they change something?” Fans are likely to remember that changes to the code of the Matrix cause a sense of deja vu among those who inhabit it. This may have something to do with co-writer David Mitchell’s recent comments suggesting

“I saw the film in Berlin in September,” Mitchell told To Vima. “It’s really good. I cannot tell you what the film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.

According to Warner Bros.’ official synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections, “In two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas (Keanu Reeves) will again have to choose to follow the white rabbit. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is more dangerous than ever. Directed, produced and co-written by Lana Wachowski.”

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.