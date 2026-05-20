Matt Damon Replacing Ryan Gosling in Mysterious Blockbuster From Directors of A 10/10 Sci-Fi Film

Ryan Gosling has been on a roll lately. After starring in the well-received Barbie and The Fall Guy, he headlined the record-breaking blockbuster Project Hail Mary, earning widespread acclaim for his performance. He’s also wrapped shooting Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, already generating positive buzz for his turn in that film. The Oscar nominee seemed poised to add another major genre picture to his dance card when he signed on to star in the mysterious new film from The Daniels, but he had to depart due to scheduling conflicts. In his stead, the Everything Everywhere All at Once directors have found another A-lister.

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According to Deadline, Matt Damon is “in talks” to star in The Daniels’ next movie. Production would commence this summer once Damon has completed his obligations promoting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The outlet cautions that “a deal isn’t done yet,” so there’s always a chance something falls through (as it did with Gosling). But for now, it looks like Damon is poised to sign on.

Matt Damon Is a Great Ryan Gosling Replacement for The Daniels’ Next Film

Image Courtesy of Fox

Gosling may have been first in line for this project, but Matt Damon is about as great of a “second option” as one could hope for. The Daniels are known for their ability to seamlessly blend genres and tones, meaning their films require versatile actors. Damon and Gosling have their differences as performers, obviously, but they’re similar in the sense that both excel at both comedy and drama, making either an ideal fit for The Daniels. Everything Everywhere All at Once featured plenty of zany, over-the-top moments and also had scenes that tugged at viewers’ heartstrings. When you factor in Damon’s experience with action (the Bourne series, The Odyssey), whatever his role entails will be right within his wheelhouse.

Casting Damon indicates it was a priority for the filmmakers to find an established A-lister to star in this film, which makes a great deal of sense. Though specifics about the plot and characters are being kept under wraps for the time being, it’s clear Universal has invested heavily in the movie. This is being billed as an “event film” that’s releasing in the middle of Hollywood’s awards season. After Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the Oscars a few years back, expectations are sky-high for The Daniels’ follow-up.

Like anyone with a decades-long career, Damon has some misses at the box office, but he is still one of the most recognizable stars working in the industry today. He’s been part of some massive films over the past several years, including The Martian, Ford v Ferrari, and Oppenheimer. Those titles all had successful box office runs, proving Damon can still be a commercial draw. The Odyssey is bound to be one of the biggest hits this summer as well, and while Christopher Nolan and IMAX are likely the main selling points, one shouldn’t discount Damon’s involvement sparking interest. He can carry a big-scale film to the top of the box office charts, which bodes well for The Daniels’ new film.

Deadline notes that “much of the ensemble would be younger talent,” which explains why snagging an A-lister was so important. With Damon attached, Universal has a proper movie star it can build a marketing campaign around, taking pressure off the newcomers who are cast in the other roles. Project Hail Mary proved that audiences are still interested in a star-driven vehicle from respected auteurs and will show up if word of mouth is strong (even if the movie isn’t based on popular IP). Hopefully, The Daniels’ event film can follow Hail Mary‘s footsteps.

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