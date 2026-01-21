Every Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Movie, Ranked (Including Their New Hit Netflix Thriller Hit)

There is no more famous a pair of Hollywood friends than Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Not just because they’re A-listers known the world over, but also in terms of the fact that their friendship is in and of itself just as famous as their work in the industry. They love making movies and, for over 40 years, they’ve supported one another in their endeavors to do so. At one point they even shared a bank account. And, as one might imagine, they’ve been staring in the same movies since the very beginning, all of which we’re going to rank right here and now. We’re only including movies which featured both Affleck and Damon as actors. That means no The Instigators, which Affleck produced but did not star in.

We also didn’t count their extra work as “baseball fans at Fenway Park” in Field of Dreams, though. At the very least one of the two had to have a speaking line. And, if you can manage to spot them in that Field of Dreams scene you must have better vision than the sharpest-eyed eagle.

Warning: One of the following entries contains a mention of sexual assault.

11) Jersey Girl

Granted, Jersey Girl is divisive. Quite a few people find it to be an under-sung hero in Kevin Smith’s filmography. But, even for those who like it, there’s no doubt it’s a saccharine 102 minutes.

This is mostly Affleck’s movie, and another sign that he and Smith have always had a great rapport, but Damon still gets a few minutes screentime as a PR executive alongside fellow Smith stalwart companion Jason Lee. Regardless, while Jersey Girl isn’t the worst movie Smith has ever made (looking at you, Yoga Hosers) it’s nothing special.

10) Glory Daze

Glory Daze is another one that is primarily an Affleck affair with nothing more than a cameo from Damon. It also feels like a lesser companion piece to Dazed and Confused, from the Daze of the title to the presence of both Affleck and Matthew McConaughey (who, like Damon, has a very small role).

There’s some ’90s kid nostalgia here, but it’s hard to rank Glory Daze higher than this spot. And it’s hard to think of it as a particularly good Affleck-Damon movie when half of that coin doesn’t so much as utter a word.

9) Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Four years after Good Will Hunting, Damon and Affleck returned as their characters, Will Hunting and Chuckie Sullivan, in Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season. Suffice to say, it was a very different movie.

It also wasn’t real. It was just a part of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which was to the View Askewniverse what The Avengers was to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the best part of a movie with many miss jokes and only a few that really hit.

8) Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

On the whole, Jay and Silent Reboot is slightly better than Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In other words, it too has its moments but is mostly overwhelmed with pop culture references and somewhat played out crass jokes.

But at least Affleck and Damon’s cameos are solid. Damon returns as his Dogma character, Loki, quickly explaining what happened after the events of that film. He also gets a The Bourne Identity pun in there. As for Affleck, he once more plays Holden McNeil, this time with references to his role as Batman and Jersey Girl.

7) Chasing Amy

In the late ’90s, Chasing Amy played as Kevin Smith’s most heartfelt and even progressive work. Now, it doesn’t play nearly as well.

At least it contains one of the better early career Affleck performances, and he’s in just about every scene there is. As for Damon, he’s in one scene as an executive alongside Smith mainstay Brian O’Halloran.

6) Dogma

Here we are, at the first of the six Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies that actually feature both performers in prominent roles. It’s also the apex of their collaborations with Kevin Smith.

Some of the humor doesn’t quite land, but it’s hard not to be impressed by Dogma‘s ambition and incisive commentary. It was also a stroke of genius to have Alanis Morissette play God. This was a very interesting way to follow up Good Will Hunting. Instead of a brilliant friend and a supporting friend, they’re playing two fallen angels who have grown a little too sick of being restrained by God’s rules and are more than a little too sick of humanity’s obsession with capitalism.

5) The Rip

Affleck and Damon’s newest collaboration, Joe Carnahan’s The Rip, is perfectly in line with the typical Netflix actioner. It’s gritty, has an unexpected twist or two, and has a dark visual palette.

The Rip does stand out in one certain way, though. Specifically, it’s the first Affleck-Damon movie where their relationship is incredibly tense and adversarial. There’s more to it than that, but since it’s a new release, we’ll leave it at that. This is a worthy addition to Netflix’s line-up. It’s a three out of five-star movie that is bound to hold your attention throughout its nearly two-hour runtime.

4) School Ties

The two stars’ first movie together (outside Field of Dreams) was also their true film debuts, outside Damon’s one line in Mystic Pizza. But, at the end of the day, it’s really Brendan Fraser’s movie.

However, while it’s primarily a showcase of Fraser’s talents, Damon also gets a significant display as Charlie Dillon. While the actor is mostly known for playing a hero, he certainly did a wonderful job playing the villain. Affleck’s role is a little less showy, but his Chesty Smith does still pop up often enough to be called a true film debut. School Ties is a beloved ’90s drama for good reason, even if its subject matter makes it a tough watch.

3) Air

Affleck’s Air is like Moneyball in that it’s sports focused but won’t alienate those who couldn’t care less about sports. It’s a breezy look at the business side of athletics, and it works.

The dialogue is excellent and plentiful, the supporting cast is outstanding, and the scenes Damon and Affleck share as, respectively, sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro and his boss, Phil Knight, are engrossing. It’s a very solid Saturday afternoon movie and has the best soundtrack of any movie on this list.

2) The Last Duel

It took over 20 years, but Affleck and Damon finally wrote another movie together (alongside Nicole Holofcener). Unfortunately, while The Last Duel is excellent, it did not do well with general audiences.

It’s not hard to see why it flopped so hard. $100 million was an awful big investment into a product that tells varying accounts of a sexual assault. On the surface it looks like a sword-and-armor movie, but that’s just the coating on a far darker story. Even still, those who have seen it in the years since its release have come to respect it, especially when it comes to Jodie Comer’s top-notch performance.

1) Good Will Hunting

It was always going to be Good Will Hunting. This was the movie that got them their Best Original Screenplay Oscar. It shot them a few rungs up the fame ladder practically overnight. The year after this Affleck led Armageddon while Damon led Rounders and played the ultimate major supporting role in Saving Private Ryan.

To this day Good Will Hunting is the movie that feels closest to Affleck and Damon’s respective hearts. It feels less like Hollywood and more like a story they were desperate to tell. And that, alongside Robin Williams’ work, makes it one of 1997’s top movies.

