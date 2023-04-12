Who's Mia Goth Playing in Blade?

Indie horror queen Mia Goth is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's upcoming Blade reboot. Given the star's popularity within the past year, it's a good indication of what the tone of the Marvel project will carry, ad it's very likely the actor will be playing a sizable part. Since she's not attached to a role yet, we wanted to go through a few of the characters we think she could play given her expansive horror resume.

Some are conventional, some are not. Either way, here are some of the characters within the Marvel stable that we think Goth could end up playing in the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade reboot...

Lilith Drake

The first character the comes to mind is someone along the lines of Lilith Drake, the second most-popular of Marvel's two Liliths. Thanks to the arrival of the Midnight Suns video game last year, Lilith (the Mother of Demons) has been in the minds of many—only that's not the character we're talking about here.

Lilith Drake is a vampire, not a demon...and she's one of Marvel's most popular vampires at that. In fact, she's the daughter of Dracula, a character that's nearly guaranteed to appear in the film. But if not Lilith, might we recommend...

(Photo: , Marvel Entertainment)

Dracula

That's right—what if Goth is playing Dracula? The iconic vampire has appeared in countless films and television shows, and a gender-swapped version of Vlad Dracul could end up as one of the freshest takes of the character.

If there's an active actor that could pull off the deeply disturbed Dracula, Goth is that person.

Satana Hellstrom

The most unconventional of these three is Satana Hellstrom, the Daughter of Satan. There's been rumors Marvel has been tinkering with the idea of introducing Mephisto, meaning the House of Ideas is willing to dip its toes into the realm of demons and other Hellish beings. That means that maybe, just maybe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be open to introduce Satana or her brother Daimon, the Son of Satan.

Throughout most of her career, Goth has been typecast in villainous roles and an anti-hero or hero like Satana could provide Goth with a different change of pace. The connection to Blade in the source material is minimal, but stranger things have certainly happened.

Blade is set for release on September 6, 2024.

What other characters would you like to see make up the MCU's new Midnight Suns team? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!