McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Batmobile Set Is On Sale For Black Friday

McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Batmobile launched back in August with a standard edition 2-pack that includes an Alfred Pennyworth figure, and a glow-in-the-dark Gold Label Amazon exclusive that includes just the vehicle. For Black Friday 2024, the set is priced at $79.99 (20% off) here at Walmart, which makes it the same price as the Alfred-less Amazon version. Not surprisingly, this deal is moving quickly at Walmart and it will disappear when 100% claimed.

Of course, you’ll want to pair your Batman Forever Batmobile with DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 1995 film. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys has you covered with a Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O’Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys Batmobile collection now includes the edition from the infamous 1997 DC film Batman & Robin starring George Clooney. As with previous releases, it will be a large vehicle at 24.5-inches long. It will also feature lights and sound.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman & Robin Batmobile are available here on Amazon ($99.99) and available here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. Again, you’ll want to pair the Batmobile with the DC Multiverse figures that McFarlane Toys released for the film, especially since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is the Build-A-Figure in the wave. Details about that collection can be found here. We’ve also included a list of previous McFarlane Toys Batmobile releases below.

