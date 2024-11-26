Movies

McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Batmobile Set Is On Sale For Black Friday

The DC Multiverse Batman Forever Batmobile includes an Alfred Pennyworth figure. 

By

McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Batmobile launched back in August with a standard edition 2-pack that includes an Alfred Pennyworth figure, and a glow-in-the-dark Gold Label Amazon exclusive that includes just the vehicle. For Black Friday 2024, the set is priced at $79.99 (20% off) here at Walmart, which makes it the same price as the Alfred-less Amazon version. Not surprisingly, this deal is moving quickly at Walmart and it will disappear when 100% claimed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, you’ll want to pair your Batman Forever Batmobile with DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 1995 film. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys has you covered with a Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O’Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here

On a related note, McFarlane Toys Batmobile collection now includes the edition from the infamous 1997 DC film Batman & Robin starring George Clooney. As with previous releases, it will be a large vehicle at 24.5-inches long. It will also feature lights and sound.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman & Robin Batmobile are available here on Amazon ($99.99) and available here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. Again, you’ll want to pair the Batmobile with the DC Multiverse figures that McFarlane Toys released for the film, especially since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is the Build-A-Figure in the wave. Details about that collection can be found here. We’ve also included a list of previous McFarlane Toys Batmobile releases below.

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader? 

The Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is a hard-boiled detective noir set in 1940s Gotham City and reimagines Barbara — the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) — as a different kind of crusader: a public defender whose pursuit of justice brings her face-to-face with Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader). The series showrunner is Bruce Timm, who co-created the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series and its spinoffs. It’s produced by Timm, Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Ed Brubaker, and is now streaming on Prime Video.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts