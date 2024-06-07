McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Forever Build-A-Wave Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On Friday, June 7th McFarlane Toys will open up pre-orders for a highly anticipated DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave inspired by the 1995 film Batman Forever. The collection will include figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O'Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). Pre-orders for these figures will be available starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on 6/7 here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: The figures are live via the links below priced at $24.99 each. They will arrive in August.

ORIGINAL: Leaked images obtained by Preternia reveal that each figure in the Batman Forever wave will include a piece of the Nightmare Bat that appeared in a in an extremely odd deleted scene from the film in which Bruce Wayne confronts his fears in the Batcave. Basically it's a giant bat, which probably won't move the needle as a Build-A-Wave figure, but we have no doubt that this collection will sell quickly regardless. Note that McFarlane Toys previously released a Val Kilmer Batman figure as part of the Batman Ultimate Movie Collection set.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently launched two 7-inch scale vehicles in their DC Multiverse Gold Label lineup – the Camouflage Tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises and Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack from The Dark Knight. The catch is that both are exclusives, and the 2-pack sold out quickly. However The Camo Tumbler was still available to pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing priced at $69.99. They also launched the second wave of figures inspired by The New Batman Adventures animated series this week, and you can pick up your pre-orders via the links below.