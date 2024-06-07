McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Forever Build-A-Wave Pre-Orders Are Available Now
McFarlane Toys Nightmare Bat Build-A-Wave includes Batman, Robin, Riddler, and Two-Face figures.
On Friday, June 7th McFarlane Toys will open up pre-orders for a highly anticipated DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave inspired by the 1995 film Batman Forever. The collection will include figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O'Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). Pre-orders for these figures will be available starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on 6/7 here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: The figures are live via the links below priced at $24.99 each. They will arrive in August.
- DC Multiverse Batman Forever Batman Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Batman Forever Robin Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Batman Forever Riddler Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Batman Forever Two-Face Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
ORIGINAL: Leaked images obtained by Preternia reveal that each figure in the Batman Forever wave will include a piece of the Nightmare Bat that appeared in a in an extremely odd deleted scene from the film in which Bruce Wayne confronts his fears in the Batcave. Basically it's a giant bat, which probably won't move the needle as a Build-A-Wave figure, but we have no doubt that this collection will sell quickly regardless. Note that McFarlane Toys previously released a Val Kilmer Batman figure as part of the Batman Ultimate Movie Collection set.
On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently launched two 7-inch scale vehicles in their DC Multiverse Gold Label lineup – the Camouflage Tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises and Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack from The Dark Knight. The catch is that both are exclusives, and the 2-pack sold out quickly. However The Camo Tumbler was still available to pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing priced at $69.99. They also launched the second wave of figures inspired by The New Batman Adventures animated series this week, and you can pick up your pre-orders via the links below.
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 2 Bane – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 2 Catwoman – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 2 Nightwing – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 2 The Joker – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 2 Case of 6 – See at Entertainment Earth
Trending Now:
-
1Hazbin Hotel Wraps Season 2 Recording
-
2Gravity Falls Revival Is in Talks, Disney Exec Confirms
-
3Deadpool & Wolverine Offering Disney+ Subscribers Chance to Attend World Premiere
-
4The Acolyte Makes a Dark Reveal About the Jedi's Control of the Force
-
5New Borderlands Posters Offer Looks at Additional Characters