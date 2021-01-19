Disney+'s Turner & Hooch Reboot Lands McG As Director And Executive Producer

✖

Disney+ has found its director for the upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot, or at least the pilot episode. Charlie's Angels director McG will be at the helm of the first episode, and will also executive produce the show, which currently has a 12 episode order from 20th TV. The reboot will bring the original premise into the modern day with some tweaks, which will have U.S. Marshal Scott Turner (played by Josh Peck) inheriting a big unruly dog. He's not crazy about the idea at first, but realizes that the pet he didn't want may end up being the partner he needs, and the two become best buds (via Deadline).

Peck will star in the series alongside Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, and Vanessa Lengies. It will also have five French Mastiffs starring as Hooch, a crew that includes Arnie, Hammer, Obi, Cyd, and Mya.

McG will be executive producing the series alongside Matt Nix, who is the creator and writer as well. Mike Horowitz, Robbie Duncan, and Mary Viola will also be executive producing and Josh Levy will co-executive produce as well.

The original Turner & Hooch released back in 1989 and starred Tom Hanks as a police detective as opposed to a U.S. Marshal. It featured action sequences but was more focused on the comedic elements that presented themselves when pairing a rather straight-laced detective with a rambunctious dog, who chewed on everything and slobbered everywhere.

Peck certainly has the comedic timing to nail that balance, and if the show's tone can find a rhythm early, this could be yet another feather in Disney's cap for their still evolving streaming service.

While McG is known best for Charlie's Angels, he has a host of credits to his executive producer resume. He's overseen shows like The O.C., Supernatural, Holidate, The Babysitter, Tall Girl, The Duff, and more. There's a mix of tones and genres there, so there's no reason he couldn't pull this off as well, but we'll have to wait and see.

