Vampyr Coming to Television, Thanks to McG and Fox

DONTNOD has been getting all sorts of acclaim from critics and fans alike for the dramatic adventure Vampyr, which has been making waves since its release earlier this year. But now the vampire-themed tale is ready to strike out on another medium: television.

Deadline recently reported that Fox 21 Television Studios has acquired the rights to Vampyr, looking to create a series alongside McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision and DJ2 Entertainment.

McG will step in to direct while also serving as executive producer; and Wonderland’s Mary Viola and Corey Marsh, alongside DJ2’s Dmitri Johnson and Stephan Buga, will serve as co-producers.

The game — revolving around a doctor who finds himself with vampiric abilities and wondering whether he should do the right thing or go all in for his desire of blood — has been a big hit since its release. Published by Focus Home Interactive, Vampyr has managed to sell roughly 450,000 copies within its first month, becoming the top game for June 2018 in the U.S., along with various European countries.

Considering that the show is still very early in development, it’s unknown just what kind of tone McG and his team will be going for, nor will they include any characters from the game to be included in the series. It would make sense, as fans are so drawn to the doctor’s story, along with the people (and potential victims) he meets along the way.

It definitely sounds like an intriguing backstory for a series, and one that can continue onward, provided that whomever’s behind the writing can stay true to DONTNOD’s vision of the franchise. Guess we’ll find out in the months ahead as Vampyr moves onward in development.

We reviewed the game shortly following its release and found it to be enjoyable, even if it’s not for everyone.

Liana Ruppert wrote, “This is a narrative-driven game and it does what it was meant to, at the end of the day, well. It was meant to tell a story, a story that had meaning and drawn out consequence and that’s exactly what it did. Unfortunately, not every player is patient enough to see that potential come to fruition. Between it’s slow to start story line and low-grade mechanics, Vampyr will be a turn off for many. However, if you are looking for a stunning storyline that ends on a high note, this is the game for you.”

Vampyr is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.