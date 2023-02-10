MCU Fan Art Shows Kang the Conqueror and Killmonger Facing Off

Marvel Studios is about to begin the fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Ant sized franchise. The film will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is shaping up to be the biggest threat that the Avengers have ever encountered. Majors has been having a pretty decent career as of late and after Quantumania he will face off with another Marvel Studios star in Michael B. Jordan's Creed III. One fan has taken advantage of the fact that the two Marvel stars will come to blows in the third Creed movie and created a new piece of fan art that shows Jordan and Majors facing off as Kang and Killmonger.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a cool design that shows Kang the Conqueror and Erik Killmonger coming face-to-face. In the fan art, we see Killmonger in his same costume from the first Black Panther while Kang is in his costume from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

