MCU’s Fantastic Four Star Looks Even Better As This DCU Hero in New Concept Art

After making his recent debut as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal has now been imagined as an iconic DC Comics hero who could make an appearance in the live-action DC Universe. Pedro Pascal has cemented himself as one of the new faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing as Mister Fantastic, as the leader of the Fantastic Four is expected to be central to the future of the franchise for years to come. Even so, this may not stop Pascal from making the jump to the DCU, too.

There are many characters from DC Comics who Pedro Pascal would be a perfect casting choice for in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. New concept art shared by @21xfour on Instagram, however, suggests that Pascal would be a fine fit for the role of the Question. The Question’s connection to other heroes already confirmed or teased for the DCU means he’d be a great fit, and Pascal certainly has the talent and range to pull off such a mysterious and adaptable hero.

How Pedro Pascal’s Question Would Fit Into the New DC Universe

The Question made his DC Comics debut back in 1967’s Blue Beetle (Vol. 5) #1, originally published by Charlton Comics in the story, “Who is the Question?” His identity was originally that of outspoken investigative journalist Vic Sage, who used a mask made of the fictional Pseudoderm to create a hidden identity that allowed him to carry out vigilante justice. After being acquired by DC Comics in 1983, Sage continued his activities in Hub City and saw more character development, eventually crossing paths with other heroes such as Green Arrow, Blue Beetle, Peacemaker, and the Huntress.

The Question underwent various changes after the New 52 reboot, with different versions at times joining the Suicide Squad as an antihero, and even the Justice League. The former could open the door for the Question to make his DCU debut, especially if James Gunn brings back his version of the titular team from The Suicide Squad. Suited and booted, suave and philosophical, the Question would be a fantastic character choice for Pedro Pascal in the DCU, who can pull off both energetic and charismatic roles, as well as those with more mystery and ruthlessness — such as the Mandalorian.

Warner Bros. and DC Films previously had plans to bring the Question into the DC Extended Universe, but this never came to pass. The new DC Universe’s promise to explore different genres and themes in its projects means the Question would be a great fit for the franchise, as he could contribute to a gritty and grounded detective story. The Question became a member of Checkmate in DC Comics, a group which just debuted in the DCU’s Peacemaker season 2, so now is the perfect time to bring the enigmatic hero into live-action for the first time ever.

