Marvel’s New Avengers Team Gains a Powerful New Member According to Shocking Avengers 5 & 6 Theory

A new theory reveals the next perfect member of the New Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after their debut in Thunderbolts*. That might seem odd, given the team were built on a strong foundation of almost family ties, they will be forced with a gaalxy-shaking threat and a civil war for the Avengers name. So expansion would be logical. And while the hero didn’t join the Thunderbolts, now the New Avengers, in their self-titled Phase 5 movie, a new theory suggests the team will grow in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Geraldine Viswanathan made her MCU debut in Thunderbolts* as Mel, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) right-hand, and she has become the subject of major theories that suggest she is actually Melissa Gold, Marvel Comics’ Songbird.

Posed on Reddit, this theory is informed by previous speculation about Mel’s true identity. Throughout Thunderbolts*, Mel wears a necklace with a bird pendant, which caused many to ponder about her true nature as the MCU’s Songbird. As Songbird, Viswanathan could have a very bright future in the MCU, especially if this theory comes to fruition and she joins the ranks of the New Avengers in Phase 6. This would not only benefit Mel, however, but would also improve the power-set and expertise of the New Avengers team itself.

Melissa Gold first appeared in Marvel Comics as Screaming Mimi in 1979’s Marvel Two-in-One #54. Back then, she was a villain, but her time as a member of the original Thunderbolts team, which started as Baron Zemo’s Masters of Evil disguised as heroes, ultimately transformed her, and many of her teammates, into legitimate superheroes. Changing her moniker to Songbird, Melissa Gold became a consistent member of various Thunderbolts teams, so it would make sense that she’d make her MCU debut in Thunderbolts*, and perhaps even end up joining the team.

While this didn’t occur in Thunderbolts*, and there were no signs to Viswanathan’s Mel having any superpowers, it’s possible Marvel Studios could have been laying the foundations for her to become a formidable hero in the MCU’s future. This could prove to be a huge asset to the future New Avengers/Thunderbolts team, as, currently, their collective power-set isn’t all too varied, but Songbird’s inclusion would change that. The New Avengers primarily comprises super-soldiers at the moment, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Red Guardian (David Harbour), but Mel’s involvement can bring more variety to the team.

In Marvel Comics, Songbird has bionically altered and enhanced vocal cords that allow her to emit sonic screams capable of immense destruction, while she can also create solid sound constructs and has perfect pitch. Along with Ghost’s (Hannah John-Kamen) phasing abilities and Sentry’s (Lewis Pullman) wide range of unpredictable powers, these abilities would make Songbird a unique and interesting member of the New Avengers. After Thunderbolts*, there has been a lot of speculation about the team’s line-up changing and developing in the future, and Geraldine Viswanathan’s Mel could make a fantastic addition, should she become the MCU’s Songbird.

