Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle, the American actress turned Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly returning to show business through a voice-acting deal with Disney. According to The Times, the deal was signed not long before Markle and husband Prince Harry announced that they’d be splitting time between the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal was reportedly signed in return for Markle’s donation to the anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders. The deal is said to have become a point of conflict with other members of the royal family and may have contributed to Markle and Harry’s decision to step down as senior members.

The nature of the project Markle signed on for has not been revealed. While Markle and her husband have remained active, they have not received personal payment for any appearances or work they have done. Instead, any payment has gone towards charitable organizations like Elephants Without Borders.

Before marrying into the royal family, Markle was an actress working in television and in film. She was best known for playing Rachel Zane in 108 episodes of the USA Network legal drama Suits. Her other television credits include roles in Castle, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, The League, Fringe, Without a Trace, and General Hospital. Her film credits include Horrible Bosses, Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me, Anti-Social, Dysfunctional Friends, and Random Encounters.

The couple released an official statement about their stepping down from the royal family earlier this week. The statement reveals how they will become financially independent from Harry’s family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” the statement says. “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.

“While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie.”

Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, which has been the position of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 67 years.