Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘Men In Black’ Training Video

Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocothebodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him. Sorry for the boot in the face 😬😁 #MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/lFP3sZBYkK — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 27, 2018

Fans were excited to see the first look at the reboot for Men in Black, starring the Thor: Ragnarok team of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the new alien-policing secret agents.

Hemsworth is hard at work on preparation for the new movie as evidenced by his latest training video in which he practices some fighting techniques with trainer Luke Zocchi. Check it out in the video above!

Men in Black is a beloved franchise. The first film, based on the Aircel comic book series by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers, featured Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. It helped launch Smith’s already successful career into the stratosphere, and he’s since become one of the most successful movie stars working in Hollywood.

The fact that Hemsworth and Thompson are taking part in a reboot was met with mixed reactions, but the new movie is not wiping the previous trilogy out of continuity. Instead, it will take place in the United Kingdom and Emma Thompson will return to reprise her role of Agent O, the head of MIB.

Hemsworth has spoken fondly of his role in the new film, teasing that it will expand the world of Men in Black more than fans have seen in previous films (which usually stuck to the United States and, er, planet Earth).

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth said to Variety. “They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.”

Tessa Thompson and Hemsworth appeared in photos from the set of the new movie, which briefly appeared on her Instagram account before being deleted. Of course, nothing can be removed from the Internet, and you can look at those new images on ComicBook.com.

The two are suited up, looking dapper in the standard issue attire given to all agents. Hopefully the movie can capture the same charm as the original film, which has since become a modern action/sci-fi classic.

Men in Black is scheduled to premiere in theaters next year on July 14, 2019.