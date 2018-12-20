‘Men in Black International’ Trailer Has a Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones Easter Egg

The trailer for Men in Black International is finally here and it did not disappoint!

The highly-anticipated fourth installment of the Men in Black franchise stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, who are reuniting after last year’s Thor: Ragnarok. The first trailer has us so jazzed, we’ve already forgotten any previous grievances over an MIB movie that doesn’t feature the original film’s stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones… or does it?

If you’re an eagle-eyed MIB fan, you may have noticed a little easter egg gracing the new trailer.

That’s right! A painting on the wall depicts the final battle from the first film, featuring Smith’s Agent J and Jones’ Agent K. While we don’t expect an official cameo from either of the original actors, it’s nice to know their legacy lives on.

Their painting is hanging on a wall next to another that looks to be Hemsworth’s character with Liam Neeson‘s, whose accolades in the UK must mirror Jay and Kay’s in the United States.

From what we can gather from the trailer, Thompson’s character is Agent M, a new recruit who is sent to team up with Hemsworth’s Agent H to solve a murder mystery and stop the latest alien threat.

You may not be getting Smith and Jones in the newest MIB, but you’ll have plenty of upcoming chances to see the actors again on the big screen. Will Smith will be playing Genie in the 2019 live action Aladdin remake. He’s also signed on for Bad Boys for Life, the long-awaited third Bad Boys film, and he’s currently in production for Suicide Squad 2 and Bright 2.

Jones can be seen in next year’s Ad Astra, an upcoming sci-fi/drama/thriller from James Gray which also stars Brad Pitt and Donald Sutherland.

Men in Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld, Creed II), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black International will be hitting theaters on June 14, 2019.